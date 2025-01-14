Anhydro Bluelight Whitening System Gains Non-Novel Food EU Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The European Union's rigorous certification recognizes safety, compliance and innovation in food processing

The Anhydro® BlueLight Whitening System® , SPX FLOW's that enables nutrition and beverage processors to meet customers' demand for lighter-colored powder products more sustainably, has been granted the non-novel food technology certification by the European Union (EU). This certification reaffirms the system's safety, compliance and sustainability, opening doors to expanded access and consumer confidence.

The Anhydro BlueLight Whitening System embodies the future of food whitening technology, offering a safer, sustainable and market-ready solution for a variety of end products. By demonstrating adherence to the EU's strict food safety standards, the BlueLight system offers:



Increased access : This certification establishes easier access and service for customers in the EU, complying with regulatory barriers and signaling compliance to stakeholders.

Consumer confidence : The certification further assures consumers that producers using the Anhydro BlueLight Whitening System can meet high safety standards. Innovation and sustainability : The system continues to prove its technological advancements in food processing while supporting sustainability goals in a rapidly evolving industry.

Michael Christensen, Global Technical Sales Director for Dry Evaporation & Market Manager Ingredients : "We are delighted to attain this important milestone from one of the most rigorous safety standards in the world. The EU's non-novel food technology certification underscores SPX FLOW's commitment to innovation, food safety, and sustainability, allowing us to expand our reach and continue delivering the highest standards of equipment excellence for our customers."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit .



Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]



