VIRAL VIDEO: 'Tu Hai Kaun S***', Woman Abuses Cab Driver For Arriving 7 Minutes Late

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A that has gone viral on social media, a woman is heard hurling abuses at a cab driver for arriving seven minutes late. The woman clad in a pink attire is seen making classist comments on the driver in Hindi, saying,“Teri aukaad driver ki hain” (Your worth is that of a driver), and“Do take ki aukaad hain teri” ( You are worth a few pennies). In her tirade, the female passenger also says“Tu hota kaun hain sala” (Who do you think you are) to the cab driver when he tries to defend his act.

The details of the incident that led to this heated altercation were not immediately made clear. The video was shared by an X account - NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs.

The woman in the video claimed that she had an 11 o'clock booking and that she was delayed. Further she said that it felt unfair that she would be charged a penalty for arriving late as a passenger, however, the driver had arrived late and she would be offered no compensation for the same.

At the end of the really heated argument, the woman is seen leaving the can, collecting her two bags.

The 2-minute video does not reveal the face of either participant in the argument.

In another incident, a young girl brutally thrashed and verbally abused an auto driver after he allegedly asked her for the fare in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

A video has gone viral detailing the incident.

In the video the girl was seen abusing and beating up the Uttar Pradesh auto driver, while the latter kept apologising with folded hands. Notably, the video was made by the girl herself and shared on social media . According to news media outlet Bharat Samachar, the police refused to take action without a written complaint. The auto driver later reportedly signed a complaint.

(Mint could not verify the claims of the video)