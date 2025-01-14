Ticktalk Unveils Industry-First AI-Powered Location Smartpin Correction GPS Feature For Unmatched Child Safety

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BREA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TickTalk

redefines child safety with its AI-powered Location Smartpin Correction -an industry-first feature that ensures real-time, accurate location tracking.

TickTalk is the first kids' US-based smartwatch company to use AI to correct and update locations resulting in unmatched reliability. This new feature can be found on the Parental Control App (used by more than 375,000 families) ,

keeping parents in control.

TickTalk is the first kids' US-based smartwatch company to use AI technology to correct and update locations resulting in unmatched reliability. This new feature can be found on the Parental Control App (used by more than 375,000 families), keeping parents in control.

Powered by AI, Location SmartPin Correction delivers unmatched accuracy, eliminating GPS errors in urban and indoor settings-making TickTalk the most precise smartwatch for kids ages 3-12!

Continue Reading

Why SmartPin Matters

Powered by AI, Location SmartPin Correction delivers unmatched accuracy, eliminating GPS errors in urban and indoor settings-making TickTalk the most precise smartwatch for kids ages 3-12!

How It Works

Location SmartPin Correction

uses a cutting-edge AI algorithm that continuously learns from your inputs, ensuring ever-increasing accuracy with every update. Each time you log in, the system becomes smarter and more precise, making it the most intelligent location-tracking tool available.

No other kids' smartwatch offers the level of accuracy and reliability in location tracking that TickTalk delivers. Period.

TickTalk 5 Leads The Competition

TickTalk 5 Delivers:



SignalBooster tech for global 4G/LTE, HD calls, stable reception, and longer battery life.

Encrypted messaging with secure texts, voice messages, photos, emojis, and group chats.

Advanced parental controls via app, including real-time location tracking, SmartPin correction, SOS alerts, contact management, and app limits.

No distractions with no games or social media, plus built-in tools like reminders, iHeartRadio Family, calendar, and more. Durable design with IP67 water resistance, shockproof ScreenSafe protection, and a tough, replaceable wristband.

"With the new release of our Location SmartPin Correction feature, our goal is to give families an accessible solution for peace of mind" said the President and Co-Founder of TickTalk, Ying Gong, "we believe that children and parents staying connected shouldn't be a luxury but a right."

TickTalk 5 purchases in the U.S. include a pre-installed nano-SIM using TickTalk Wireless, an affordable, pay-as-you-go cellular plan starting at $9.99/month with no contracts or hidden fees. TickTalk 5 is available in a range of colors, has an MSRP of $149.99, and is COPPA Certified.

Media Contact:

Harriette Halepis

562-688-8332

[email protected]

SOURCE TickTalk

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED