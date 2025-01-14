Ticktalk Unveils Industry-First AI-Powered Location Smartpin Correction GPS Feature For Unmatched Child Safety
Date
1/14/2025 9:08:03 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BREA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TickTalk
redefines child safety with its AI-powered Location Smartpin Correction GPS -an industry-first feature that ensures real-time, accurate location tracking.
TickTalk is the first kids' US-based smartwatch company to use AI technology to correct and update locations resulting in unmatched reliability. This new feature can be found on the Parental Control App (used by more than 375,000 families) ,
keeping parents in control.
Continue Reading
TickTalk is the first kids' US-based smartwatch company to use AI technology to correct and update locations resulting in unmatched reliability. This new feature can be found on the Parental Control App (used by more than 375,000 families), keeping parents in control.
Powered by AI, Location SmartPin Correction delivers unmatched accuracy, eliminating GPS errors in urban and indoor settings-making TickTalk the most precise smartwatch for kids ages 3-12!
Why SmartPin Matters
Powered by AI, Location SmartPin Correction delivers unmatched accuracy, eliminating GPS errors in urban and indoor settings-making TickTalk the most precise smartwatch for kids ages 3-12!
How It Works
Location SmartPin Correction
uses a cutting-edge AI algorithm that continuously learns from your inputs, ensuring ever-increasing accuracy with every update. Each time you log in, the system becomes smarter and more precise, making it the most intelligent location-tracking tool available.
No other kids' smartwatch offers the level of accuracy and reliability in location tracking that TickTalk delivers. Period.
TickTalk 5 Leads The Competition
TickTalk 5 Delivers:
SignalBooster tech for global 4G/LTE, HD calls, stable reception, and longer battery life.
Encrypted messaging with secure texts, voice messages, photos, emojis, and group chats.
Advanced parental controls via app, including real-time location tracking, SmartPin correction, SOS alerts, contact management, and app limits.
No distractions with no games or social media, plus built-in tools like reminders, iHeartRadio Family, calendar, and more.
Durable design with IP67 water resistance, shockproof ScreenSafe protection, and a tough, replaceable wristband.
"With the new release of our Location SmartPin Correction feature, our goal is to give families an accessible solution for peace of mind" said the President and Co-Founder of TickTalk, Ying Gong, "we believe that children and parents staying connected shouldn't be a luxury but a right."
TickTalk 5 purchases in the U.S. include a pre-installed nano-SIM using TickTalk Wireless, an affordable, pay-as-you-go cellular plan starting at $9.99/month with no contracts or hidden fees. TickTalk 5 is available in a range of colors, has an MSRP of $149.99, and is COPPA Certified.
Media Contact:
Harriette Halepis
562-688-8332
[email protected]
SOURCE TickTalk
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14012025003732001241ID1109089058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.