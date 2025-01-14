New CIR Report: AI Data Centers Will Create $583.0 Billion In New IT, Networking And Energy Business In 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- analyst firm, CIR , has just issued a report covering business opportunities created by AI data centers over the coming decade.

The report, " Networks and Power Requirements for AI Data Centers: A Ten Year Forecast and Assessment "

says:

Worldwide AI Data Center Markets

Continue Reading



By 2030 AI data centers from firms such as Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, etc., will spend $420 Billion on networking, storage and server products based on leading-edge technologies such as Ultra Fast Ethernet, Co-packaged Optics (CPO) and Silicon Photonics.

Another $162 Billion will go towards providing electrical power and data center cooling. The expectation is within a few years much of the power for AI data centers will come from Small Modular (nuclear) Reactors and the cooling will switch from industrial A/C to liquid cooling.

This report is essential reading for networking vendors, service providers, AI software firms, computer companies and investors. To receive report samples click here

and then click again on the "Request Report Excerpt" box at the bottom of the page .



According to CIR's President, Lawrence Gasman, "Whether AI data centers realize their full revenue potential depends on if latency can be held in check."

He notes edge networking, high-bandwidth technologies and locating the data centers close to large users all contribute to alleviating latency.

"If we can cut through latency," says Gasman then IT, networking and energy-related revenues from AI data centers reaches $915 Billion by 2034.



What do you get when you purchase this report?



Realism. New revenues for the IT, Networking and Energy sectors will be vast, but threatened by AI hype. In this report, we take a realistic look at how AI inference and training will impact the data center.



Analysis of the latest products and technologies appearing for AI the data center. The report contains an assessment of data center requirements for today's AI products such as LLMs and Virtual Assistants and how these requirements evolve as video AI emerges. It also discusses re-thinking the design, layout and equipment choices in data centers to meet the special needs of AI. In addition, we examine the impact of Ultra Ethernet, co-packaged optics and the latest server and storage technology and show how the evolution of GPUs and specialist AI chips change user cases and opportunity spaces.



Detailed projections for analysts and strategists. The forecasts in this report cover: number of data centers by type; AI servers, by port speeds, and networking technology/protocol; data storage for AI data centers; power generation and cooling technology for AI data centers by type of technology.



Insights into vendor strategies . The report provides an insider's perspective on the strategies and roadmaps of the key influencers in AI data center sector. Coverage include AMD, AWS, Ayar Labs, Broadcom, Cisco, Global Foundries, Google, HPE, Intel, Microsoft, Nokia/Infinera, Meta, NVIDIA, OpenAI, IBM, Oracle, POET, Ranovus, and TSMC. This report also examines who will benefit from the rise of AI data centers in the real estate industry.

User perspectives . The strategic analysis provided in this report is illustrated with user cases showing where the latest IT- and energy-related developments for the AI data center are creating genuine value.

About CIR:

CIR

has published hype-free industry analysis for optical networking and photonics for more than 35 years. Our reports provide informed and reasoned market forecasts and industry analysis to a global roster of clients. In addition to market analysis reports, CIR provides custom consulting in the areas of networking, quantum technology, and AI. Visit

for a full listing of CIR's reports and other services.

Media Contact:

Lawrence Gasman

CIR, Inc.

[email protected]

(434) 825 1311

SOURCE Communications Industry Researchers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED