Ambassadors Cultural Club Provides Fresh Opportunities For Engagement And Creativity

Laman Ismayilova
A new cultural center called the Ambassadors Cultural Club has
been set up in Baku. Initiated by Arts Council Azerbaijan, this
unique cultural platform aims to serve as a space for cultural
exchange. Its main goal is to bring together artists, diplomats,
and the general public to expand connections and share ideas.
The club hopes to provide fresh opportunities for interaction
and inspiration, while also promoting the development of
Azerbaijani culture on the world stage.
In an interview with AZERNEWS , head of the Arts Council
Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov, who heads the Arts Council Azerbaijan,
discussed the inspiration behind the creation of the Ambassadors
Cultural Club. He shared insights about its primary goals and
talked about future projects that the Ambassadors Cultural Club
plans to undertake.
Q.: How did you come up with the idea for the
Ambassadors Cultural Club? What is the main mission of this
platform for cultural exchange?
A.: The idea to create the Ambassadors Cultural
Club arose from the desire to establish a dialogue between cultures
and strengthen international cooperation through art. Azerbaijan
has always been a bridge between the East and the West, and we
aimed to create a platform that would allow us to share our
cultural heritage and learn about the traditions of other
countries. The main mission of the center is to serve as a point of
contact for cultural exchange, to create projects that inspire and
unite people, and to strengthen cultural ties between diplomats,
artists, and the broader audience.
Q.: What aspects of Azerbaijani culture do you plan to
highlight through this platform?
A.: Through the Ambassadors Cultural Club, we
aim to highlight the unique aspects of Azerbaijani culture, such as
traditional crafts, carpet weaving, music, visual arts, and
contemporary art. Special attention is given to folk traditions
that reflect the richness of our cultural identity.
Q.: What current social issues were addressed in the
framework of the "Colorful Emotions" exhibition?
A.: The "Colorful Emotions" exhibition touched
on the issues that concern our society today, such as environmental
concerns, preservation of cultural heritage, gender equality, and
the importance of inner harmony in the face of the rapid pace of
life. Artists presented their reflections on how a person can find
a balance between their personal peace and the challenges of
modernity.
Q.: How will the center facilitate interaction between
Azerbaijani cultural figures and the international
audience?
A.: The Ambassadors Cultural Club will serve as
a platform for organizing exhibitions, master classes, musical
evenings, and discussions, where Azerbaijani artists, musicians,
and creative individuals can present their work to an international
audience. We also plan to invite foreign cultural figures for
collaborative projects, which will promote bilateral exchange of
knowledge, ideas, and creative experiences.
Q.: What future programs or events are planned as part
of the Ambassadors Cultural Club?
A.: Various events are planned within the
framework of the Ambassadors Cultural Club, aimed at promoting
cultural exchange and bringing together creative individuals. These
include art exhibitions featuring paintings and other forms of
visual art created by both Azerbaijani and international artists;
photo exhibitions focusing on the work of photographers and
showcasing different genres-from documentary photography to fine
art; workshops led by artists, craftspeople, and art enthusiasts;
cultural evenings dedicated to the traditions and arts of various
countries;
networking cocktails where creative and diplomatic circles can
exchange ideas and build connections; film screenings about art,
providing an opportunity to immerse oneself in the world of
creativity and learn more about artists, their processes, and
legacies; festivals and thematic culture weeks from different
countries, organized in collaboration with embassies; a ceramic
duet symposium where two masters collaborate to create unique
artworks; battle of the artists-a spectacular and creative
competition demonstrating the skill and speed of the
participants.
Q.: The Ambassadors Cultural Club project was
implemented by the Arts Council Azerbaijan. What other projects
does the Arts Council Azerbaijan plan to implement in the near
future?
A.: The Arts Council Azerbaijan is actively
developing and implementing initiatives aimed at fostering art and
cultural exchange. One of the key projects includes the
presentation of ArtMarket, a unique marketplace designed for the
selling and promotion of works by Azerbaijani artists.
Additionally, the council plans to organize an exhibition in
collaboration with the Hungarian Embassy, titled "Hungary through
the Eyes of Azerbaijani Artists," which will feature
interpretations of Hungary's cultural and natural heritage as
envisioned by Azerbaijani artists.
To strengthen intercultural dialogue, a series of workshops will
be conducted in partnership with various embassies, aimed at
creating new joint projects. The council is also set to launch the
"Start" exhibition, which will provide a platform for talented
young artists to express themselves and showcase their work.
Another initiative, the "Second Life" exhibition, is an
innovative project dedicated to re-imagining old materials and
ideas through contemporary art. This unique project focuses on
transforming old, damaged carpets into art objects through
painting, creatively combining the traditions of Azerbaijani carpet
weaving with modern artistic approaches, and emphasizing
sustainable development.
Furthermore, the "Khojaly" collection by Nazim Mammadov will be
showcased, dedicated to commemorating the tragic events in Khojaly.
This exhibition aims to preserve the memory of the tragedy while
expressing cultural and human values through artistic lenses.
Photo Credits: Kamran Baghirov
