RECOVER 180TM Kicks Off 2025 With Two Mouth-Watering New Flavors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new Strawberry Banana flavor blends the vibrant sweetness of ripe strawberries with the smooth, creamy taste of banana, delivering a refreshing take on a classic combination. Like all RECOVER 180 drinks, it features a hydrating mix of organic coconut water, essential vitamins, and key minerals to support optimal hydration.

Whether you're hitting the gym, heading out for a run, or simply seeking a healthy alternative to sugary or artificial drinks, RECOVER 180 is the perfect companion for every activity, New Year's or not. Crafted with RECOVER 180's signature formula of organic ingredients, essential vitamins, and minerals, the brand's delicious lineup is designed to provide effective hydration and replenishment all year long.

"January is a time when many people prioritize their health and wellness goals, and our newest flavor, alongside our entire lineup, provides delicious and effective hydration to support their journey," said Lance Collins, CEO and Founder of RECOVER 180. "The launch of our Strawberry Banana flavor reflects our ongoing dedication to offering customers more options tailored to their tastes while upholding the quality and performance they've come to trust."

RECOVER 180 will deepen its partnership with athletes, health and wellness enthusiasts, highlighting the brand's position as a trusted choice for hydration and recovery.

As part of this strategy, RECOVER 180 is thrilled to announce a partnership with

Heart & Hustle, a leading fitness and lifestyle community recognized for its focus on high-quality training programs and strength performance.

"Partnering with Heart & Hustle allows us to connect with a broader audience who is passionate about fitness and personal growth,"

added Lance Collins. "Their influence and enthusiasm for health will be key as we continue to expand our brand presence and introduce new flavors that our consumers will love."

"Our mission at Heart & Hustle is to help people push their limits and achieve their fitness goals," said Kevin Lilly from Heart & Hustle. "RECOVER 180 is the perfect partner because their product truly supports recovery, which is a crucial part of training effectively and staying healthy."

Strawberry Banana is set to launch in 20 Kroger divisions in February 2025, followed by Sprouts Farmers Market in April 2025, and Circle K Grand Canyon locations later in the year. RECOVER 180 is already available nationwide through QuikTrip, Whole Foods, and Amazon, as well as regionally at retailers like HEB, SaveMart/Lucky's, Erewhon, QFC, King Soopers, Smith's, G&M Oil, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, King Kullen, Schnucks, Kroger MidAtlantic, Royal Farms, ShopRite, Wegman's, Hot Spot Convenience Stores, Williams Foods, and others. RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9fl oz bottles ($2.49 - $2.79), or as a 12-pack for $29.99 on Amazon and at

.

About RECOVER 180:

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

Since its launch, RECOVER 180 has steadily expanded its retail and distribution presence with national launches at Discovery Land properties, as well as Whole Foods Market, QuikTrip, and coast-to-coast availability at numerous retail chains. The company's partnerships also extend to premier independent distributors nationwide and can also be found online at Amazon and .

