Release Liner Global Market Report And Company Directory 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Release Liner to Reach New Heights Amid Rising Demand and M&A Activity

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Release Liner Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Release Liner Market Report provides you with the latest insights into the market structure, global and regional markets, substrates and chain, market segments, raw materials, costs and a company profiles/directory section.

Mergers and Acquisitions



About 2 out of 3 professionals claim that their release liner business has or will be affected by mergers and acquisitions. In a global economy, this means that the market is constantly changing. And when the market changes, the rules change.

Report Scope:



Global and Regional Release Liner Market Overviews

Segmentation Insights: End-use Segments, Substrates, Regions

Trends and Developments

Value Chain Analysis, Company Profiles

Overview Merger & Acquisition Activity

In-house Versus Commercial Siliconizing Analysis Market Volume Data in Million Square Meters and Tonnes



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Methodology

1.2.1. Release Liner Manufacturer Definitions

1.2.2. Release Liner Raw Materials Definitions

1.2.3. Release Liner Definitions

1.2.4. Regional Definitions

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Market

3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Participants

3.2. Raw Material Suppliers

3.2.1. Paper Manufacturers

3.2.2. Film Manufacturers

3.2.3. Silicone Suppliers

3.3. Silicone Coating Companies

3.3.1. In-house Silicone Coaters

3.3.2. Commercial Silicone Coaters

3.3.3. Narrow Web In-line Silicone Coating & Processing

4. Global Release Liner Market

4.1. Value Chain

4.2. Global Release Liner Market by Region

4.3. Global Release Liner Market by Segment

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Labelstock

4.3.3. Graphic Films

4.3.4. Pressure-sensitive Tapes

4.3.5. Hygiene

4.3.6. Medical

4.3.7. Industrial - Building & Construction

4.3.8. Industrial - Electronics

4.3.9. Industrial - Composites

4.3.10. Envelopes

4.3.11. Food and Bakery

4.3.12. Release Liner Market Segments by Regions

4.4. Global Release Liner Market by Substrate

4.5. Global Release Liner Market by Silicone Technology

4.5.1. Silicones By Region

4.5.1.1. Solventless Silicones

4.5.1.2. Solvent Silicones

4.5.1.3. Emulsion Silicones

4.5.1.4. UV Silicones

4.6. In-house versus Commercial Silicone Coating

4.7. Global Release Liner Market Summary

5. European Release Liner Market

5.1. Value Chain

5.2. European Release Liner Market by Segment

5.2.1. Market Drivers

5.2.2. Label

5.2.3. Graphic Films

5.2.4. Pressure-sensitive Tape

5.2.5. Hygiene

5.2.6. Medical

5.2.7. Industrial - Building & Construction

5.2.8. Industrial - Composites

5.2.9. Industrial - Electronics

5.2.10. Envelopes

5.2.11. Food and Bakery

5.3. European Release Liner Market by Substrate

5.4. Silicones

5.5. In-house versus Commercial Silicone Coating

5.6. Trends and Developments in Europe

5.7. European Release Liner Market Summary

6. North American Release Liner Market

6.1. Value Chain

6.2. North American Release Liner Market by Segment

6.2.1. Label

6.2.2. Graphic Films

6.2.3. Pressure-sensitive Tape

6.2.4. Hygiene

6.2.5. Medical

6.2.6. Industrial - Building & Construction

6.2.7. Industrial - Composites

6.2.8. Industrial - Electronics

6.2.9. Envelopes

6.2.10. Food and Bakery

6.3. North American Release Liner Market by Substrate

6.4. Silicones

6.5. In-house vs. Commercial Silicone Coating

6.6. Trends and Developments in North America

6.7. North American Release Liner Market Summary

7. Asian Release Liner Market

7.1. Value Chain

7.2. Asian Release Liner Market by Segment

7.2.1. Market trends and drivers in Asia

7.2.2. Label

7.2.3. Graphic Films

7.2.4. Pressure-sensitive Tape

7.2.5. Hygiene

7.2.6. Medical

7.2.7. Industrial - Building & Construction

7.2.8. Industrial - Composites

7.2.9. Envelopes

7.2.10. Food and Bakery

7.3. Asian Release Liner Market by Substrate

7.4. Silicones

7.5. In-house versus Commercial Silicone Coating

7.6. Trends and Developments in Asia

7.7. Asian Release Liner Market Summary

8. South American Release Liner Market

8.1. Value Chain

8.2. South American Release Liner Market by Segment

8.2.1. COVID-19 Impact Market Segments

8.2.2. Label

8.2.3. Graphic Films

8.2.4. Pressure-sensitive Tape

8.2.5. Hygiene

8.2.6. Medical

8.2.7. Industrial

8.2.8. Envelopes

8.2.9. Food and Bakery

8.3. South American Release Liner Market by Substrate

8.4. Silicones

8.5. In-house versus Commercial Silicone Coating

8.6. Trends and Developments in South America

8.7. South American Release Liner Market Summary

9. Raw Material Cost Trends

10. Company Profiles and Directory

10.1. Release Liner Producers

10.2. Silicone Suppliers

10.3. Release Base Film Supplier Directory

10.4. Release Base Paper Supplier Directory

