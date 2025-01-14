Welcome 2025 With Exceptional January Offerings At IHG Hotels At Dubai Festival City

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 14 January 2025, Dubai, UAE – The dawn of a New Year heralds' fresh beginnings, renewed aspirations, and the chance to create unforgettable memories. IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City invite guests to embark on 2025 with an inspiring array of adventures, immersive experiences, and rejuvenating retreats tailored to delight and refresh.

“Following the phenomenal success of our festive celebrations, we're excited to carry this into the New Year,” said Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager for IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City.“January is a time to reflect, revitalise, and embrace new possibilities. With our thoughtfully curated offerings, we're set to deliver unforgettable experiences that allow our guests to begin the year in style, whether through exquisite dining or tranquil wellness escapes.”

CHOIX Patisserie & Restaurant – A Parisian Culinary Journey Curated by Chef Pierre Gagnaire

Transport yourself to the romantic streets of Paris at CHOIX, where Michelin-starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire crafts a dining experience of unparalleled elegance. Indulge in the Parisian Afternoon Tea, featuring freshly baked scones, delicate pastries, and handcrafted macarons served with premium DAMMANN Frres teas.

This January, savour the Galette des Rois, a traditional French puff pastry filled with almond frangipane and a hidden charm-perfect for adding a regal touch to gatherings.



Parisian Afternoon Tea: AED 125 per person | Daily, 12 pm – 6 pm Galette des Rois: AED 175 (serves 5-6) | Available until 31 January

Anise – Global Flavours and a Festive Celebration of the Chinese New Year

Immerse yourself in the vibrant global flavours at Anise with its Saturday Family Brunch or ring in the Chinese New Year with a lavish buffet celebrating the Year of the Dragon. Highlights include crispy Peking Duck, handmade Dim Sum, and indulgent mooncakes.



Chinese New Year Buffet: AED 199 per person | 28 January – 2 February Saturday Family Brunch: AED 245 per person | Every Saturday, 1 pm – 4 pm

Belgian Caf – Where Belgian Charm Meets a Sports-Lovers' Haven

Discover the new menu at Belgian Caf, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, featuring signature dishes like Crispy Brie, Veal Cordon Bleu, and Mussels in Malaysian Laksa or Cullen Chowder styles. Pair these culinary delights with our signature hops for the ultimate dining experience, complemented by live sports screenings and breath-taking views of Dubai Creek and the iconic Burj Khalifa.



Price: AED 30 for house beverages Time: Daily, 4 pm – 7 pm

Zaytoun – A Taste of Arabian Nights

Step into a magical evening at Zaytoun, where Middle Eastern grills and mezze are paired with live entertainment, creating an unforgettable dining experience. Nestled in the heart of Dubai Festival City, indulge in stunning views of the Dubai Creek and the iconic Burj Khalifa as you savour every bite.

Price: AED 195 (soft beverages) / AED 295 (house beverages)

Time: Thursday & Friday, 7 pm – 11 pm

Wellness and Relaxation

SPA InterContinental – The Thai Kamalaya Wellness Retreat

Rediscover balance with the Thai Kamalaya Wellness Retreat, a holistic experience featuring Thai yoga stretches and herbal compress massages that leave you feeling revitalised.



Price: AED 550 (90 minutes) Time: Throughout January

Celebrate January in Style

IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City is your destination for extraordinary moments this January. Whether dining, relaxing, or celebrating, our exceptional offerings ensure a truly memorable start to 2025.