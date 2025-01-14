Central Bank of Iran designates USD55.127B for import of essential goods

(MENAFN) The Central of Iran (CBI) has reported that from the start of the current Iranian year on March 20, 2024, until January 13, a total of USD55.127 billion has been designated for the of essential goods, pharmaceuticals, trade and commercial commodities, and service-related needs. This support aims to ensure that the country has the necessary resources to meet both consumer and industrial demands.



Out of the total allocation, USD42.576 billion was directed toward the commercial and trade sectors. Within these sectors, the largest portions were given to industries such as automotive transportation, machinery and production equipment, mining, electrical and electronic equipment, and chemicals and polymers, with textiles and apparel also receiving significant allocations. These sectors were prioritized to support industrial activities and economic growth.



The essential goods and pharmaceuticals category received USD11.448 billion. Of this amount, USD8.995 billion was allocated for essential and agricultural goods, which included key items like wheat, oilseeds, and livestock feed. The remaining USD2.453 billion was directed toward pharmaceuticals, as well as raw materials for producing medicines and medical equipment, addressing health sector needs.



Additionally, the service sector was allocated USD1.103 billion in foreign currency. This allocation was intended to cover various service-related demands, ensuring that the infrastructure supporting the economy remains functional and capable of meeting ongoing domestic and international service needs.

