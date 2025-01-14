Military Robots Market 2025 Trends: Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.4% During 2021-2030, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global military robots was valued at $17.55 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $34.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global military robot market was accounted for $17.55 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $34.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in investment to develop autonomous systems and surge in demand for underwater drones for defense and security applications drive the global military robot market. However, high cost of military drones and communication problems associated with autonomous underwater vehicles hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in investment for robotics technologies in unmanned ground vehicles and surge in defense spending are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Report (298 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atThe report divides the global military robot market on the basis of application, mode of operation, platform, and region.Based on application, the combat support segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of segments such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), mine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and others.On the basis of mode of operation, the human operated segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the autonomous segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here atThe report offers the analysis of the global military robot market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.The global military robot market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BAE Systems plcGeneral Dynamics CorporationElbit Systems Ltd.Lockheed Martin CorporationIsrael Aerospace Industries Ltd.Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.Northrop Grumman CorporationSAAB ABRheinmetall AGThales GroupLIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this ReportKey Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global military robots market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall military robots market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global military robots market with a detailed impact analysis.The current military robots market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.Check Our Related Reports :-Submarine MarketAerospace Bearings MarketCommercial Avionics Systems Market

