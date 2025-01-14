Biden estimates rebuilding Los Angeles after wildfires will cost tens of billions

(MENAFN) US Leader Joe Biden stated on Monday that rebuilding Los Angeles after destructive wildfires will cost tens of billions of dollars.



"Although the is going to cover 100% of the cost for the next 180 days for things like firefighter overtime pay, debris removal and temporary shelters, it's going to cost tens of billions of dollars to get Los Angeles back to where it was," Biden declared in a meeting with emergency authorities.



He stated that in order to help individuals impacted by the wildfires, will have to step up and provide funding.



Since several fires started last Tuesday, at least 24 people have lost their lives, and over 12,000 buildings, including residences, workplaces, and places of worship, have been reduced to ashes.



The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reports that the Eaton, Palisades, Kenneth, and Hurst fires had burned over 40,000 acres. The fires are still being contained.



According to Biden, federal, state, and local firefighters were successful in stopping the biggest fires from spreading to new locations.



