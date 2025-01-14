Venezuela accuses opposition of vandalizing diplomatic posts in multiple countries

(MENAFN) On Monday, Venezuela's foreign accused President Nicolás Maduro's rivals of being responsible for damage to the nation's posts in five other countries.



In a statement, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil claimed that grassroots organizations known as "comanditos," or small commandos, were responsible for the vandalism. However, he provided no supporting evidence for the claim, which was made three days after Maduro was sworn in for a third six-year term despite clear evidence of his electoral defeat.



Gil stated that in order "to find those responsible and to ensure the integrity of our facilities," he has requested that the authorities in Portugal, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and Costa Rica speed up their investigations. He did not specify the precise time of the vandalism of the diplomatic facilities.



The minister's charges were not immediately addressed by the main opposition coalition.



Police in Lisbon, Portugal, are looking into a weekend attack on the façade of Venezuela's consulate there that involved a small incendiary device and some minor damage.



