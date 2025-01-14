عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
22-Year-Old Found Dead In Srinagar's Mehjoor Nagar

22-Year-Old Found Dead In Srinagar's Mehjoor Nagar


1/14/2025 2:04:35 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 22-year-old youth was found dead at Friends Colony, Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar district on Monday late night.

Officials said that a 22-year-old youth was found lying unconsiously at Friends Colony, Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was immediately rushed to SMHS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, reported news agency JKNS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Nayeem Ahmad,resident of Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar, they said.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further proceedings.

Read Also Throat-Slit Body Of Kokernag Youth Found In Srinagar Man Found Dead In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN14012025000215011059ID1109087133


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search