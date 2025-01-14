22-Year-Old Found Dead In Srinagar's Mehjoor Nagar

Officials said that a 22-year-old youth was found lying unconsiously at Friends Colony, Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar.

He was immediately rushed to SMHS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, reported news agency JKNS.

The deceased has been identified as Nayeem Ahmad,resident of Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar, they said.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further proceedings.

