22-Year-Old Found Dead In Srinagar's Mehjoor Nagar
Date
1/14/2025 2:04:35 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 22-year-old youth was found dead at Friends Colony, Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar district on Monday late night.
Officials said that a 22-year-old youth was found lying unconsiously at Friends Colony, Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar.
ADVERTISEMENT
He was immediately rushed to SMHS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, reported news agency JKNS.
ADVERTISEMENT
The deceased has been identified as Nayeem Ahmad,resident of Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar, they said.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further proceedings.
Read Also
Throat-Slit Body Of Kokernag Youth Found In Srinagar
Man Found Dead In South Kashmir's Kulgam
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14012025000215011059ID1109087133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.