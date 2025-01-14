145 artists, 95 journalists from Ukraine killed by Russian attacks

(MENAFN)

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale attack, Ukraine has lost 145 artists and 95 employees. As stated by Ukrinform, this was declared by the of Culture and Strategic Communications.



"These figures are not just about the scale of losses but also serve as a reminder of the tragic pages of our history. Just as Stalin’s annihilated a generation of Ukrainian artists in the 1920s and early 1930s, Russia is now deliberately destroying Ukraine’s cultural elite," the statement saw.



The Ministry also declared that via the conflict, seven foreign reporters who covered events in Ukraine for globe audiences were murdered.



Reporters working in Ukraine are making crucial news, investigations, and reports under high-risk situations. They are tirelessly gathering indisputable proofs of crimes done by the Russian troops and show the bravery and strength of the Ukrainian troops.



The Ministry stressed that Russia's systematic crimes against reporters and the media present a major threat to freedom of speech, informational security, democratic values, and human rights.



MENAFN14012025000045016953ID1109087059