Ukraine's Turkstream Pipeline Attack Sends A Message To Europe

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Ukrainians sent nine drones to attack a natural compressor station in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia.

The compressor station was part of the TurkStream pipeline. All the drones were reportedly shot down. There was some minor damage, but the compressor station is operating normally.

The runs from Russia to Turkey . It starts from the Russkaya compressor station near Anapa in Russia's Krasnodar Region , crossing the Black Sea to the receiving terminal at Kıyıkoy . Some gas flows onwards to the European Union .

The pipeline has two lines with a total capacity of 1.11 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The first line supplies Turkey, and the second line allows the transport of natural gas further to South East and Central Europe.

The European countries primarily receiving gas from the TurkStream pipeline are Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Romania; with Hungary and Serbia being the main beneficiaries due to their close ties with Russia.

Aerial view of the Russkaya gas compression station in the Krasnodar region of Russia that is the starting point of the TurkStream gas export pipeline across the Black Sea. Photo: Gazprom Transgaz Krasnodar