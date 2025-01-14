Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria to collaborate to solve Black Sea fuel oil pollution

(MENAFN)

Ukraine, Romania, and Bulgaria have approved on collaborative steps at the ministerial level to join with globe facilities concerning a large-scale ecological accident in the Black Sea resulted by fuel oil pollution.



In line with Ukrinform, this was stated by the press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, quoting Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk.



Hrynchuk currently held another online conference with Romanian Minister of Environment, Water, and Forests Mircea Fechet and acting Bulgarian Minister of Environment and Water Petar Dimitrov.



The representatives approved to concentrate on collaborative works to limit the deployment of Russia's aging fleet in the Black Sea, which present potential threats to the marine ecosystem.



They stated that the lack of verified information on the results of the December 15, 2024, Russian tanker disaster and the stop the spread of fuel oil remains a dangerous problem.



In line with the Ministry of Environmental Protection, recent satellite images show that pollution from Russian fuel oil has reached the region of Yevpatoria. The Ukrainian Scientific Center for Environmental Monitoring pursues to check the improvement of the situation.



