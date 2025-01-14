Roofing Chemicals Market Demand And Analysis Of Present And Future Growth: 2024 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Innovations in chemical engineering and materials science are revolutionizing the roofing chemicals industry. New formulations that enhance performance, durability, and weather resistance are gaining traction. Technologies like cool roof coatings, which reflect sunlight and minimize heat absorption, are also becoming increasingly popular due to their energy-efficient benefits.Market OverviewAllied Market Research has published a comprehensive report titled "Roofing Chemicals Market by Material Type (Acrylic, Asphalt, Elastomer, Epoxy Resin, Styrene, and Others), Roofing Type (Membrane, Elastomeric, Bituminous, Metal, Plastic (PVC), and Others), Construction Type (New Construction and Re-Roofing), and End-Use (Residential and Non-Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033."According to the report, the global roofing chemicals market was valued at $42.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $69.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market Drivers and Opportunities- Growth Drivers: The surge in construction and renovation activities, along with a rising demand for energy-efficient roofing solutions, propels market growth.- Opportunities: The development of innovative cool roofing solutions presents lucrative growth prospects.- Restraints: Environmental and health concerns could pose challenges to market expansion.Segment HighlightsMaterial Type- The asphalt segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, driven by its widespread use in manufacturing waterproof shingles.- The others segment, including polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and thermoplastic olefin (TPO), is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, becoming the fastest-growing material type.Roofing Type- Bituminous roofing held the largest share in 2023, comprising over one-fourth of the market revenue. Its dominance is attributed to asphalt's role as a primary component, offering excellent waterproofing properties.- The others segment (e.g., slate and composite roofing) is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%.Construction Type- The new construction segment led the market in 2023, making up over half of the total revenue.- The re-roofing segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, driven by demand for adhesives and sealants in repair projects.End-Use- The residential segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for over half of the revenue.- The non-residential segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%.Regional Insights- The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2023, driven by robust construction activities in countries like China. The region is expected to maintain its dominance through 2033, with a CAGR of 5.4%.Key Players in the Roofing Chemicals MarketLeading companies driving the market include:- BASF SE- Dow- SIKA CORPORATION- GAF, Inc- Owens Corning- Johns Manville- Saint-Gobain- DuPont- Akzo Nobel N.V.- PPG IndustriesThese players leverage strategies like product launches, collaborations, expansions, and joint ventures to maintain their market positions.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

