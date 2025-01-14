Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Is Predicted To Reach USD 102 Billion At A CAGR Of 43.6% By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Multi-access Edge Computing was valued at $2.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $102 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 43.6% from 2023 to 2032. Surge in 5G network rollout drive the market growth. In addition, rise in adoption of IoT primarily drive the growth of the market. However, infrastructure costs and deployment challenges and concerns about security and privacy are primarily is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 312 Pages) at:Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) is a rapidly evolving and disruptive technological market whose goal is to move networking, storage, and processing power closer to the network edge. MEC creates a distributed computing environment by enabling real-time, low-latency data processing and services. The convergence of cloud computing and telecommunications technologies to enable quicker and more effective data processing at network edges defines this sector. As a revolutionary change in data processing and service delivery, MEC is a vital market for facilitating the subsequent wave of digital transformation in various industries. By component, the software segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly half of the global multi-access edge computing market revenue, owing to the effective use of edge computing resources, improves application performance, and helps in providing end users with high-bandwidth, low-latency services propels the market growth significantly. The services segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 46.0% during the forecast period, owing to improve operational efficiency, develop all new applications, and provide end consumers with quicker, more customized services in a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, and healthcare. Furthermore, surge in 5G network rollout and rise in adoption of IoT primarily drive the growth of the multi-access edge computing market. However, infrastructure costs and deployment challenges and concerns about security and privacy hamper market growth. Moreover, industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.On the basis of end user, IT and telecom segment dominated the multi-access edge computing market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years owing to offer an economical and effective means of establishing connections and developing engagement with a wide-ranging audience propels the market growth significantly. The key players profiled in this report include Vapor IO., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ADLINK Technology Inc., IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAGUNA, Nokia, Advantech Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation

Region-wise, the multi-access edge computing market size was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the growing need for applications requiring extremely low latency and real-time data processing is crucial for sectors like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) aiding the growth of the multi-access edge computing market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the multi-access edge computing market forecast period, owing to the growing use of 5G technology as well as the rapid growth of IoT devices and applications which is expected to fuel the market growth in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the multi-access edge computing market forecast period, owing to the growing use of 5G technology as well as the rapid growth of IoT devices and applications which is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.By end user, the IT and telecom segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global multi-access edge computing market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to offer an economical and effective means of establishing connections and developing engagement with a wide-ranging audience. The automotive segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 48.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing deployment of autonomous driving technology and the integration of cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are significant advancements.Inquiry Before Buying:By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global multi-access edge computing market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the growing need for applications requiring extremely low latency and real-time data processing is crucial for sectors like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) aiding the growth of the multi-access edge computing market. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 48.0% during the forecast period, owing to the growing use of 5G technology as well as the rapid growth of IoT devices and applications which is expected to fuel the market growth in Asia-Pacific.The market for multi-access edge computing, or MEC, was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for MEC solutions increased due to the shift toward remote work and increasing reliance on digital services. Video conferencing, cloud-based apps, and remote collaboration tools all depended on MEC's ability to process data more quickly and communicate with low latency. MEC growth was driven by the growing requirement for dependable and efficient edge computing solutions as businesses adjust to distant work settings. In addition, the outbreak accelerated the deployment of 5G networks, contributing to the market's development in MEC. For 5G networks to provide the promised low latency and high speed connectivity, edge computing capabilities are necessary. By enabling real-time data processing and analysis at the edge, MEC helped to improve network performance and reduce the load on centralized networks. The market was opening up for technology suppliers and service providers as the need for MEC solutions rose along with that of 5G networks.Other Trending Reports:Cloud Artificial Intelligence Market -FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) Channels Market -Mobile Satellite Phone Market -Zero-Touch Provisioning Market -

