PM Modi To Dedicate Three Naval Ships To The Nation, Address Mahayuti Legislators In Mumbai

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on Wednesday, during which, he will dedicate three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard.

He would later interact with the Mahayuti legislators, especially after the landslide victory in the state Assembly elections. Thereafter, he will inaugurate the International Society for Krishna's Consciousness (ISKCON) temple at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

According to the release, the commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realising India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers. It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

During Prime Minister Modi's interactive session with Mahayuti's legislators, the lawmakers are expected to give their report cards. The Mahayuti partners, including BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP have given instructions to their respective legislators on how to make their report cards and give inputs for the vision for Maharashtra.

A senior Mahayuti leader said, "The legislators will be ready with a note on how they will implement various state and Central government's schemes and their roadmap for five years. They will also submit status on the effective implementation of these schemes and the present financial and social conditions of the beneficiaries of such welfare and development schemes from their respective constituencies."

He further added that the legislators from three parties will have to submit information relating to how they regularly keep contact with the voters and their communication strategies.

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi at 3.30 p.m. will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The project, spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium and healing centre, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings.

Notably, on January 12, the BJP held a state-level meeting at Shirdi to celebrate its stellar performance in polls and the formation of the Mahayuti government again in Maharashtra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the BJP legislators to be ready to continue the victory march in the upcoming local and civic body elections in line with the party's Panchayat to Parliament stand.