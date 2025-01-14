Polish to begin exhumation work for Polish victims in Ternopil region

(MENAFN) Ukraine has given permission to Poland to start exhumation work in April for the Polish of the Volyn disaster, who passed away in 1945.





Exhumation efforts will be done by experts from the Polish institution Freedom and Democracy, which found what was left of the victims in the village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil area, through search missions two years ago, in line with Ukrinform citing Rmf24.pl.





Representative chief of the Freedom and Democracy institution, Maciej Dancewicz, said that in a search efforts started in 2022, a mass grave with many human remains was located close to a previous cemetery. The next exhumation will recover the rest, which will then be examined by Polish archaeologists and anthropologists. Dancewicz also stated that experts are already gathering genetic material from descendants of the individuals from Puzhnyky.





The Polish publication stats that the sad events in Puzhnyky, which caused in the deaths of about 80 local citizens, located in February 1945.

