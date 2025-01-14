Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed Welcomes Malaysian PM
sheikh Mohammed on Monday warmly welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to the country.
The Dubai ruler took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his welcoming message.
In his post, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the strong ties between the UAE and Malaysia, built on shared values of "love and the Islamic religion".
The Dubai Ruler wrote, "We welcome...Anwar Ibrahim, the guest of the country, and the high-level delegation accompanying him."
Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the robust trade partnership between the two nations, noting that the annual trade exchange exceeds Dh18 billion.
During the reception, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his pleasure in hosting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his delegation, wishing them a successful visit.
"We wish them a successful visit that will strengthen the relations of friendship and love between the two countries," added Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
