UAE: Speed Limit To Be Reduced On Ras Al Khaimah Road From January 17

The speed limit on a road in Ras Al Khaimah has been reduced on a particular stretch, the emirate's announced on Monday.

The speed limit will be reduced from 100km/hr to 80km/hr on Mohammed bin Salem Street, from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roundabout (Al Riffa) to Al Marjan Island Roundabout.

The change will be implemented from January 17. The radar speed limit will also be adjusted to 101 km/hr, instead of the previous 121 km/hr. The new decision aims to reduce the chance of accidents caused by speeding on this street, which passes through residential, tourist, and commercial areas, starting from the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roundabout, through Al Riffa, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, and the Port of Arabs, extending to Al Marjan area.