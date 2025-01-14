Chelsea Aim To Kick-Start League Campaign Against Bournemouth, Says Maresca

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Chelsea will look to build on their FA Cup win at the weekend to get their form back on track when they face Bournemouth, manager Enzo Maresca said on Monday.

A run of five consecutive victories propelled Chelsea up to second in the standings and into the title race, but Maresca's side are currently on a four-game winless streak in the league, dropping them to fourth and 10 points off leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea got back to winning ways in the FA Cup with a 5-0 victory over fourth-tier side Morecambe on Saturday, a welcome boost before they host Bournemouth, who are unbeaten in their last eight league games and three points behind Maresca's side.

"Hopefully we can build some momentum but Bournemouth will be a very different game," Maresca told reporters ahead of Tuesday's home game. "They are a very good team, very tough, very intense."

On the injury front, Maresca said that winger Noni Madueke, who missed Saturday's game, is 100% fit, and the manager was boosted by Reece James and Romeo Lavia starting in the cup win, as both have struggled with hamstring injuries of late.

"We are very happy for both. They played 45 minutes and are available," Maresca said.

"Since we started, we are trying to manage both because of their delicate situations."

While Maresca said that the club does not need to sell players during the January transfer window, some will leave because they want to get more game time, such as defender Ben Chilwell, but Renato Veiga is not yet a confirmed departure.

The Portuguese defender, who played the full game on Saturday, joined Chelsea in July but has made only one league start this season. According to media reports he could be on his way to Borussia Dortmund.

"At the moment, I am not aware that there is an agreement for Renato," Maresca said.

"Yesterday he was here working with us and today he will be here. At the moment, he is our player.

"The only thing I can say is that we bought Renato from Basel, he has played in different positions and has played well."