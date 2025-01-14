Egypt's Foreign Trade Surpasses $104.7Bn In FY 2023/24: CBE
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's foreign trade reached approximately $104.7bn in the fiscal year 2023/2024, as reported by the Central bank of Egypt (CBE). This total comprises $72.1bn in imports and $32.6bn in exports, marking a significant volume of trade with global partners.
According to the CBE's latest report, trade exchanges between Egypt and its top 14 trading partners-accounting for 64.6% of Egypt's overall foreign trade-reached approximately $67.6bn. This includes $46bn in imports and $21.6bn in exports.
The UAE emerged as Egypt's largest trading partner during this period, with a total trade volume of $9.3bn. This includes $5.6bn in imports and $3.7bn in exports. The United States followed closely in second place with a total trade volume of $7.5bn, consisting of $3.9bn in imports and $3.6bn in exports.
Saudi Arabia ranked third with a trade volume of $7.2bn, comprising $5.4bn in imports and $1.8bn in exports, while China secured the fourth spot with $7.2bn in trade value, which includes $6.7bn in imports and $490 million in exports.
Germany, in fifth place, recorded a trade volume of $5.2bn, including $3.7bn in imports and $1.5bn in exports. The United Kingdom followed with $4.8bn in total trade, made up of $2.5bn in imports and $2.3bn in exports, while Italy's trade volume reached $4.6bn, with $2.4bn in imports and $2.2bn in exports.
Other notable trading partners include Turkey, with $4.3bn in trade, Switzerland at $4.1bn, and Russia with a trade volume of $3.2bn. Egypt also traded $2.8bn with Brazil, $2.5bn with India, and $2.4bn with France, among others.
The CBE also highlighted that trade with other countries not included in the top 14 totaled $37.1bn, consisting of $26.2bn in imports and $10.9bn in exports.
This comprehensive foreign trade data underscores the dynamic nature of Egypt's international economic ties, with key trading relationships continuing to shape the country's commercial landscape.
