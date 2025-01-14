Petrol, Electric, Hybrid or Plug-In Hybrid? Your Guide To Going Green.

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) By Marco Melani, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Automotive – Trading Enterprises and DOMASCO



With the adoption of electric (EVs) becoming more and more prevalent, it’s clear that the automotive industry is making exciting strides toward a greener, more sustainable future. According to the Global EV Outlook 20241, in the first quarter of 2024, electric car sales saw an increase of approximately 25% compared to the same period in 2023 and it is predicted to see 17 million in sales by the end of 2024. EVs and hybrid vehicles (HEVs) are among the most talked-about new vehicle models. While both options present fascinating alternatives to the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) model cars, they also have distinct differences that potential buyers should understand before making their choice between Electric, Hybrid, or ICE.



Traditional ICE vehicles rely solely on engines powered by petrol or diesel and have been the standard for over a century, with familiarity, widespread availability, and well-established refueling infrastructure – from the network of service stations to more recent ‘fuel-delivery’ innovations like Cafu. The European Environment Agency confirms that while ICE vehicles generally offer long-range and quick refueling times, they produce higher emissions than EVs and HEVs2. Regular maintenance is also required to keep fuel vehicles running smoothly, which tends to increase costs over time as mechanical failures increase with age.



Fully electric models, which are celebrated for their zero tailpipe emissions, are powered entirely by electricity, with a motor or motors drawing energy from rechargeable batteries. To recharge, EVs must be plugged into an electric power source, which can be done at home using a standard outlet, a dedicated EV charger, or at public charging stations. The Alternative Fuels Data Center (AFDC) highlights that one of the most significant advantages of EVs is that they produce zero tailpipe emissions,3 making them a cleaner option for the environment. Additionally, EVs typically require less maintenance, as there are lesser moving parts compared with traditional fuel vehicles. In line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which advocate for cleaner energy sources and innovative infrastructure solutions, the adoption of NEVs (New Energy Vehicles – a term commonly used for electric and hybrid vehicles) plays a crucial role in the nation’s strategy to become a global centre of clean energy and green economy, offering performance while minimising environmental impact.



Hybrid Vehicles (HEVs)



Hybrid vehicles (HEVs) combine an ICE model with an electric motor, which supports the engine in moving the car forward to deliver improved fuel efficiency. Traditional hybrids do not need to be plugged in to recharge them. Instead, it charges itself through regenerative braking and the internal combustion engine. So, while HEVs still use petrol, they use far less of it, making them a greener option. Hybrids also offer the flexibility of using petrol for longer trips while benefiting from electric power for shorter urban commutes.



Plug-In Hybrids (PHEVs)



Plug-In Hybrids are a step up from traditional hybrids. They work similarly, combining an engine with an electric motor. However, they have larger batteries that you can charge by plugging them in. This means they can run on electricity alone for short trips, and then switch to petrol for longer journeys, giving you the best of both worlds.



Electric Vehicles (EVs)



Electric Vehicles run entirely on electric motor and have zero tailpipe emissions, making them the most environment-friendly or sustainable form of driving. One of the most common fears about EVs is ‘range anxiety’ - the worry that the battery will run out of charge before reaching a destination. Fortunately, today’s EVs provide a substantial range per charge, with many models capable of travelling over 300 kilometres4 on a single charge. Also helping to reduce that anxiety is the fact that across the Arabian Gulf, governments and the private sector are working together to increase the network of charging stations - making it easier than ever to find a point to recharge, whether at home, at work, or on the go.



Both EV and HEV batteries are designed to last for years, often exceeding the vehicle's lifespan – with many manufacturers offering 8-year battery warranties for increased peace of mind. Advancements in battery technology also drive down replacement costs, making long-term ownership more affordable.



Top Tips for Choosing the Right Vehicle for You:



• Assess Your Driving Habits Consider your daily commute and long-distance travel needs. EVs are great for urban driving and short trips, while hybrids offer flexibility for longer journeys.

• Evaluate Charging Infrastructure Check the availability of charging stations in your area and whether you can access a home charger or recharge while you’re at work.

• Consider Maintenance Costs While EVs generally require less maintenance, hybrids might offer lower overall fuel costs compared to ICE vehicles.

• Test Drive Take the time to test drive different models of ICE, electric, and hybrid vehicles. Pay attention to how each vehicle handles, accelerates, and the overall driving experience to see which one suits you best.

• Long-Term Costs Factor in potential savings from EVs in terms of total cost of ownership, thanks to lower fuel costs, decreased maintenance, and other incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles.



As the automotive industry reflects on the importance of these technological advancements and the environmental benefits they bring, Al-Futtaim Automotive’s lineup of electric and hybrid vehicles from prestigious brands like Honda and Volvo, including models like the advanced Honda Accord Hybrid, and the fully electric Volvo EX30 and plug-in hybrids like XC90 Recharge, offers consumers a way to participate in this sustainable revolution. Visit your nearest Al-Futtaim Automotive showroom in UAE to discover how you can contribute to a cleaner environment and embrace a sustainable lifestyle with the latest in electric and hybrid vehicle technology.





