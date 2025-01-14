AUS Partners With Queen's University For Dual Master's Degree Program In Computer Science And Computer Engineering

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sharjah, UAE, January 13, 2025

–

In a milestone development for international collaboration, American University of Sharjah (AUS) has partnered with Queen's University in Ontario, Canada to introduce a dual master's degree program in computer science and computer engineering. This forward-thinking initiative brings together two globally recognized institutions to create an innovative academic pathway that connects expertise, resources and research opportunities across continents.

Set to launch in Fall 2025, the dual master's degree program will offer graduate students an opportunity to engage with leading faculty and cutting-edge resources at both AUS and Queen's University. Students will follow a rigorous academic curriculum that includes coursework and a master's thesis co-supervised by faculty members from both universities. Upon completion, students will earn two distinct master's degrees-one from each institution-underscoring the program's commitment to academic excellence and international recognition.

The dual degree program ensures a seamless academic experience for master's students while maintaining active enrollment at both institutions. AUS master's students enrolled in a master's degree offered by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering who choose the dual degree program will take courses at AUS and Queen's University. Participating students from the computer science or computer engineering programs at Queen's University will also take courses at both universities.



'This partnership with Queen's University is a testament to our commitment to expanding global academic collaboration and providing transformative educational opportunities for our students. By integrating the strengths of two world-class institutions, this dual degree program not only broadens our academic portfolio but also prepares our graduates to address complex global challenges with innovative solutions, advanced research capabilities and a truly international perspective,' said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

'Queen's University is delighted to partner with AUS to introduce an exciting dual master's degree program in computer science. This visionary collaboration brings together global academic excellence, offering students opportunities to learn from world-class faculty and access cutting-edge resources across two continents. The program stands as a testament to the transformative power of global partnerships in shaping the future of graduate education and research,' said Dr. Fahim Quadir, Queen's University Vice Provost and Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Postdoctoral Affairs.

The partnership between AUS and Queen's University reflects their shared commitment to educational excellence, innovative research and alumni success. Both institutions are home to world-class research centers that drive advancements in engineering, technology

and other critical fields, fostering groundbreaking solutions to global challenges. Thousands of alumni from both universities have gone on to excel across industries, academia and government, exemplifying the transformative power of their education.