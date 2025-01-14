Vacheron Constantin Launches Historiques 222 Stainless Steel Timepiece

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) To begin the celebration of 270 years of passion, and in response to the expectations of its clients,

Vacheron Constantin

presents the inaugural timepiece marking its anniversary year: the Historiques 222 in stainless steel.

This model harks back to a legendary creation, first unveiled in 1977 to mark its 222nd anniversary. Designed by Jorg Hysek, the model was an immediate departure from the sports watch conventions of the time, which had mainly been professional models for pilots, divers and explorers, and captured a new cultural mood that blurred the lines between formality and sportiness.



In 2025, Vacheron Constantin presents a new edition of the first 222 model – nicknamed 'Jumbo' by collectors and featuring a blue dial framed by a 37 mm stainless steel case. The re-edition benefits from several technical improvements. The joints of the bracelet – which is now fastened with a triple-blade rather than a twin-blade clasp – have been redesigned to hide the visible pins and improve ergonomics. The caseback which bears a signature representing Vacheron Constantin's 270th anniversary has been fitted with a transparent sapphire crystal to reveal the in-house Calibre 2455/2. Slightly smaller in diameter than its predecessor, it is still only 3.6 mm thick. The oscillating weight of this high-precision movement is engraved with the original 222 logo and edged with a fluted motif reminiscent of the bezel. Thanks to its frequency of 4 Hz (28,800 vibrations per hour) – compared with 2.75 Hz on the original model – the movement offers enhanced precision and is endowed with a 40-hour power reserve.