Al-Misnad Meets Yemen's Ambassador
Date
1/13/2025 11:07:36 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad met Monday with Yemeni ambassador to Qatar Rajeh Hussain Farhan Badi. The meeting discussed co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. It was attended by HE Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nayef bin Abdullah al-Emadi and Representative of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Doha Dr Ahmed Marii.
