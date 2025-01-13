Al-Misnad Meets UN Official

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad met Monday with UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca. The meeting discussed co-operation relations between Qatar and the UN.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.