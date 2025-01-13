عربي


Al-Misnad Meets UN Official

1/13/2025 11:07:36 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad met Monday with UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca. The meeting discussed co-operation relations between Qatar and the UN.

Gulf Times

