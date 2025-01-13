Exclusive Partnership With Cancer Precision Medicine For Advanced GALEASTM Bladder Cancer Screening In Japan Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Genomics APAC Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Advanced Genomics APAC," headquartered in Taiwan, Managing Director: Andy Chang) is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive agreement with Cancer Precision (hereinafter referred to as "CPM") for the bladder cancer screening test GALEASTM Bladder in Japan. Additionally, the agreement includes other cancer genetic testing services in the Japanese market.Currently, urine cytology is commonly used as a minimally invasive method for bladder cancer screening. However, technical limitations often make it difficult to avoid the need for cystoscopy, a more invasive procedure that can be physically burdensome for patients. Recent advancements in liquid biopsy technologies using urine and blood samples have created growing expectations for high-precision diagnostic methods that reduce physical strain while ensuring accuracy.GALEASTM Bladder, developed by Nonacus Ltd. (UK), is an innovative bladder cancer screening test that analyzes genomic DNA from urine using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology. This non-invasive test detects genetic mutations associated with bladder cancer with high sensitivity and accuracy. By identifying key genetic mutations present across all malignancy grades and stages of bladder cancer, it offers a diagnostic performance comparable to cystoscopy for both non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).Under this agreement, CPM will serve as the exclusive service provider for GALEASTM Bladder in Japan, offering clinical testing services (non-reimbursed) to medical institutions. Additionally, CPM will provide contract-based genetic analysis services to pharmaceutical companies, universities, and research institutions. Furthermore, other cancer genetic testing services provided by our company will also be introduced in Japan, expanding both clinical testing and contract-based analysis services.Comment from Andy Chang, Managing Director of Advanced Genomics APAC:"We are honored to collaborate with Cancer Precision Medicine in introducing the GALEASTM Bladder test to Japan. This partnership marks a significant advancement in non-invasive cancer diagnostics. By integrating our innovative genomic technologies with CPM's expertise in cancer testing services, we aim to provide highly accurate and accessible solutions for early cancer detection, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing the physical burden of cancer diagnosis."About Advanced Genomics APACAdvanced Genomics APAC Co. Ltd. provides cutting-edge genetic testing solutions across the Asia-Pacific region. As a subsidiary of Advanced Genomics Limited (UK), the company focuses on innovation and excellence to meet the rising demand for genetic testing services, enhance early cancer detection, and strengthen the accuracy of cancer diagnostics through strategic partnerships and advanced technology.About NonacusNonacus, a subsidiary of Advanced Genomics Limited (UK), specializes in the development of advanced genetic analysis products. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance early detection and personalized treatment of various medical conditions, including the GALEAS Bladder product.About Cancer Precision Medicine Co., Ltd.Cancer Precision Medicine Co., Ltd. specializes in large-scale genetic analysis of cancer and the research and development of cancer immunotherapy.

