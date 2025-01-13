Putin Not 'Too Thrilled' About How Ukraine War Is Going: Donald Trump To 'Very Quickly' Meet Russian President

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald said Russian President Vladimir isn't very thrilled about the way the war with Ukraine has gone because“it hasn't gone exactly well for him”. Trump said on Monday that he will meet Putin“very quickly” after he takes office next week.

Trump did not provide a timeline for the meeting, which would be the first between the leaders of the two countries since Russia's war with Ukraine started in February 2022.

When asked about his strategy to end the war, Trump told Newsmax:“Well, there's only one strategy, and it's up to Putin, and I can't imagine he's too thrilled about the way it's gone because it hasn't gone exactly well for him either.”

“And I know he wants to meet, and I'm going to meet very quickly,” he added.

Trump said he would've met Putin sooner, but“...you have to get into the office. For some of the things, you do have to be there”.

Trump's incoming national security advisor, US Congressman Mike Waltz, said on Sunday he expected a call between Trump and Putin in“the coming days and weeks”.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of people dead, displaced millions and triggered the biggest rupture in relations between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Trump has stoked fears that he will throw Ukraine under the bus to win a peace deal with Russia.

Donald Trump inauguration

Donald Trump is set to return to the White House for a second term on January 20. The 78-year-old will become the oldest person to be ever sworn in as US president.

Before even setting foot back in the Oval Office, Trump has spoken of a new“golden age” even as he vows retribution against opponents and the media and pledges the mass deportation of illegal migrants.

He has also set off alarm bells around the globe, issuing outlandish territorial threats against US allies, including Canada.






