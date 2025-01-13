Ukrainian Food Hub May Be Created In Egypt Agrarian Policy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Ukraine Barakat Ali Elleity have discussed the issue of reducing payment deferrals for Ukrainian exporters and lifting some trade restrictions.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting, the parties also spoke about the possibility of creating a Ukrainian food hub on the territory of Egypt.

“In 2024, the agricultural trade between Ukraine and Egypt reached USD 1.4 billion, which is 32% higher compared to 2023. Most exports consisted of corn, wheat, soybeans, and vegetable oil. Meanwhile, imports from Egypt included mainly citrus fruits, potatoes, nuts, etc.,” Koval noted.

In his words, cooperation between Ukraine and Egypt should be mutually beneficial.

In the course of the meeting, the parties agreed to create a joint working group in order to develop a roadmap for resolving the current issues.

A reminder that, according to the data from the Ukrainian State Customs Service, the total trade turnover between Ukraine and Egypt came to USD 1.286 billion in 2023, which is 32% higher compared to 2022.

Photo: Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry