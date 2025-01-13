Swaza Inc Selected As One Of 13 Companies Worldwide To Join DIANA's Prestigious 2025 Health And Human Performance Cohort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Swaza selected for DIANA's 2025 cohort, recognized for innovative therapeutics enhancing resilience to respiratory threats.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Swaza Inc., a pioneer in regenerative therapeutics for oxygen delivery, is proud to announce its selection as one of 13 global companies to join the 2025 and Human Performance cohort of the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA). This honor recognizes Swaza's groundbreaking therapeutics and materials designed to enhance human resilience in the face of existing and emerging respiratory threats.DIANA, established by NATO, identifies and accelerates dual-use innovations that address critical challenges in defense, security, and resilience. Swaza stood out among over 2,600 applicants worldwide for its innovative nanofluid technology platform, which revolutionizes respiratory care. Swaza's flagship product, SWAZA-1, is a non-invasive breathing aid to improve lung function, addressing critical conditions like hypoxemia, COPD, and complications from respiratory infections.“This selection underscores Swaza's commitment to transforming respiratory health,” said Niki Santo, CEO of Swaza Inc.“Joining DIANA's network gives us unparalleled access to expert training, defense markets, and specialized testing environments to advance our innovations for global impact.”As part of the DIANA program, Swaza will receive funding, mentorship from leading industry and academic experts, and opportunities to test its technology in specialized environments. By collaborating with DIANA's network of accelerators and test centers, Swaza aims to accelerate the deployment of its life-saving solutions.Swaza's breakthrough in nanofluid technology has already garnered global recognition, including a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The company's innovations position it to disrupt the $56 billion respiratory health market and set a new standard of care for millions worldwide.For more information about Swaza and its innovations, visitAbout Swaza Inc.:Swaza is transforming respiratory care with the world's first nanofluid breathing aid capable of raising blood oxygen levels without the need for O2 tanks or ventilators. Our disruptive, low-cost solution provides a safe, non-invasive alternative to mechanical ventilation, redefining the standard of care for a critical unmet need. In addition to respiratory care, we've engineered products on our platform for burn, wound, and trauma care, harnessing oxygen's power to promote tissue regeneration.About DIANA:DIANA (Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic) is a NATO organization dedicated to fostering innovation across its allied nations. DIANA provides technology developers with resources, expertise, and networking opportunities to address critical societal challenges through dual-use technologies.

Niki Santo

Swaza, Inc.

+1 408-708-1084

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.