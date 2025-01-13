Work Life Balance In Time For Appreciate-A-Dragon Day 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sandy Lender's motivational business CAPTURE YOUR DREAM offers inspiration, lessons, stories from the trenches and more for the entrepreneur wishing to nurture a side hustle.

Assess your Dragon Score to discover your dragon personality type and how you best approach goal-stacking to attack your side hustle.

Sandy Lender is a magazine editor by day and author of #GirlPower fantasy novels by night.

The new motivational business book with its“Dragon Score” teaches entrepreneurs how to stack real-world goals while pursuing a dream beyond the necessary 9-5.

- James M. Winford Jr., CEO, Prairie ContractorsTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As debates rage on social media regarding the ethics of generative AI and what number of hours an employee should work to be considered valuable to a company, Award-winning Author Sandy Lender has released her latest book CAPTURE YOUR DREAM : Stack Real-World Goals, Develop Your Dragons, Thrive Beyond the 9 to 5. In this motivational business book, she discusses more than the merits of blocking your time to keep your day job and side hustle in balance. She offers fellow entrepreneurs a roadmap for going for gold with anecdotes, lessons, inspiration and her Dragon Score assessment .“This content would make a great keynote address or TED Talk,” said James M. Winford Jr., Ph.D. and CEO of Prairie Contractors, LLC, Opelousas, Louisiana.“[It's] an excellent work for both the new career entrant and the seasoned professional who wants to make their dreams a reality!”“I have over three decades of experience in the magazine and news publishing trade for my 'day job' career and over two decades of book publishing experience for my passion project on the side,” Lender said.“From that, I've offered in CAPTURE YOUR DREAM my own and colleagues' inspiring stories from the trenches. I haven't shied away from sharing a few of my utter failures, too, so readers can learn from my mistakes.”CAPTURE YOUR DREAM includes a foreword from award-winning children's author Kimberly S. Hoffman; interactive lessons and exercises to help the audience recover a dream, set and stack goals, and discover and nurture skills and traits they possess to achieve an end goal; discussion of the ethical use of artificial intelligence in market analysis; and the copyrighted Dragon Score assessment.The non-fiction, inspirational, motivational business book is written to help the entrepreneur who holds the necessary job to survive while nurturing a side hustle to thrive beyond the 9 to 5. Lender speaks with clear, concise language like a colleague, not a CEO from on high, to bring the reader along their journey to success in CAPTURE YOUR DREAM.ABOUT THE AUTHORSandy Lender is an international bestselling poet and award-winning author of fantasy, literary fiction, poetry, and short story work. She's a construction magazine editor by day and author of #GirlPower fantasy novels by night, living in Florida to help with sea turtle conservation and parrot rescue. With a four-year degree in English and thirty-year career in publishing, Lender's successes include traditionally and self-published novels, hundreds of magazine articles, multiple short stories in competitive anthologies, a handful of technical writing awards, a handful of creative writing awards, a Pushcart Prize nomination in 2020, and the 2023 Michael Knost Wings award.Lender's been writing stories since she was knee-high to a grasshopper when her great-grandmother shared her odd little tales of squeaky ghost-spiders around an apartment complex in Southern Illinois. The stories have developed to include strong young ladies working with dragons to save worlds from terrible fates, but those pesky spiders still show up from time to time. There's always something brewing at Sandy Lender Ink headquarters where _some days, you just want the dragon to win._###

Sandy Lender

Sandy Lender Ink

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.