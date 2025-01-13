Dale Buchanan Of Top Gun Dog Training Re-Launches Puppy Talk Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Puppy Talk Podcast by Top Gun Dog Training

Successful Huntsville, AL dog trainer Dale Buchanan shares puppy training tips on his podcast Puppy Talk

- Dale BuchananHUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Well-known in the Huntsville, AL, area for his puppy and dog training programs, Dale Buchanan says his mission is to share more tips with the community on raising a happy, healthy, and obedient puppy.“Last September, I stopped producing the PuppyTalk Podcast, but to be honest, I missed doing the show. After 100 episodes, I thought I was done, but I have unfinished business. The show will continue,” says Buchanan.Puppy Talk is owned by Dale's dog training business, Top Gun Dog Training , based in Huntsville, Alabama. Dale professionally records and edits the podcast from his home recording studio. Each episode offers broadcast-quality audio and content.Puppy Talk Podcasts Most Popular Episodes:- How to Potty Train Your Puppy- Owning a Puppy is a Lot of Work- How to Stop Puppy Play Biting- Crate Training for Puppies- Puppy Leash Training TipsPuppy Talk Podcast has received great reviews on all directories worldwide. Top locations of listeners include the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.“I have been producing and hosting Puppy Talk for over four years. When I started, I interviewed other dog trainers, but now I do short episodes by myself packed with puppy training tips,” explains Dale.Puppy Talk's sponsor , Top Gun Dog Training, offers private in-home puppy and dog training in Huntsville, Madison, Owens Crossroads, Athens, and Harvest, Alabama.

Dale Buchanan

Top Gun Dog Training

+1 256-801-3722

...

How to Raise the Perfect Puppy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.