Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 6.15 Billion, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.7% By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Importance of Sports Nutrition in Today's World Driving for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients

Rockville, MD , Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein hydrolysate ingredient market is projected to reach US$ 6.15 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 3.53 billion in 2024, according to a new analysis compiled by Fact.MR.

The need for protein hydrolysate ingredients is rising as the sports nutrition industry is expanding globally and more individuals are embracing active lifestyles and fitness. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts consume protein hydrolysate components extensively because they help in muscle recovery and enhance performance as they are easily absorbed and quickly digested. Since these ingredients support muscle growth and regeneration, they are ideal for use in sports nutrition products and post-workout supplements.

The North American region is projected to account for a significant global market share over the next ten years. Since clinical nutrition, dietary supplements, and sports nutrition are in high demand in the region, there is a growing demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients. This regional market also benefits from a well-established technological infrastructure that is pushing improvements in enzymatic hydrolysis and production methods.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:





Key Takeaways from Market Study:



Worldwide demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients is projected to rise at 5.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

North America is projected to hold 25.1% of the global market share in 2024.

China is a leading player in the East Asia region and is set to account for 49.2% market share in 2024.

Based on form, demand for liquid protein hydrolysate ingredients is evaluated to reach a market value of US$ 3.19 billion by 2034.

The East Asia market is forecasted to generate revenue worth US$ 1.38 billion by 2034-end.

The market in the United States is projected to reach US$ 719.2 million by 2034. The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

“Leading companies manufacturing protein hydrolysate ingredients are focusing on creating new and improved formulations with better features and benefits to stand out with product differentiation and draw in a sizable customer base,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Market:

DuPont; Kerry Group plc; Glanbia plc; Abbott Laboratories; Brenntag AG; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Cargill; Ingredion Incorporated; Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM); Evonik Industries AG; AMCO Proteins; Carbery Group Limited; Hilmar Ingredients.

High Preference for Liquid Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients:

When compared to powder, liquid protein hydrolysate ingredients are widely preferred as they are seen to be simpler and easier to utilize. Producers prefer to add them to drinks and liquid food products as they are easy to integrate and don't require further blending or processing.

Additionally, liquid protein hydrolysate ingredients are generally considered to be more easily absorbed by the body than powder form, which appeals to people looking for reliable and useful protein sources. Liquid protein hydrolysate ingredients are commonly used in sports and nutritional drinks, where good absorption and convenience are critical factors.

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Industry News:



In July 2024, Jakob Pedersen, general manager and head of North America at Arla Foods Ingredients, informed FoodNavigator-USA that the company's whey protein hydrolysates had acquired FDA approval. This approval streamlines their incorporation into newborn formulae for allergy relief and gut comfort without increasing consumer expenditures.

In February 2024, prominent ingredient company Roquette announced the release of four multifunctional pea proteins designed to improve the flavour and texture of plant-based protein-rich foods. In December 2022, in response to rising consumer demand for plant-based products, agribusiness company Bunge announced a $550 million investment to build a new facility for soy protein concentrate (SPC) and textured soy protein concentrate (TSPC).

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:





More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the protein hydrolysate ingredient market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on ingredient type (whey, meat, casein, milk, plants), form (liquid, powder), and application (food & beverages, nutritional supplements, animal feed), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

The global recombinant proteins market size was valued at US$ 457.1 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 719.5 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The global soy protein hydrolysate market is valued at US$ 1.11 billion in 2023 and is estimated to end up at US$ 1.83 billion by 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

Worldwide consumption of rice protein is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033. The global rice protein market stands at a valuation of US$ 780 million and is estimated to reach US$ 1.15 billion by the end of 2033.

According to the latest market study by the global textured soy protein market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.13 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.13 billion by 2033. Worldwide consumption of textured soy protein is forecasted to rise at a value CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Worldwide demand for zein protein is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next ten years. At present, the global zein protein market is valued at US$ 2.17 billion and is expected to reach US$ 3.76 billion by the end of 2032.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

