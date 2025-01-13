Salon Franchise Innovator Moxie Salon And Beauty Bar Set To Launch New Location In Sparta, N.J.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jamie DunnMONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar LLC, an independent salon franchisor, announced today the upcoming grand opening of its Sparta, N.J., location, scheduled for the end of January.Located at 25 Sparta Ave. in the township's quaint downtown district, the new salon promises to be a vibrant addition to this charming and historic Sussex County community. Owner Vincenza Scanzo, a seasoned professional with a background as both a hair stylist and a real estate broker, brings her unique perspective to the business. Having appreciated Moxie's transformative services first-hand as a customer, Scanzo looks forward to sharing that same experience with others.“I'm most excited to provide outstanding salon services to people in our community, amplifying their inner beauty and boosting their confidence,” Scanzo says.“With 20 years of experience in real estate, sales and management, I've always loved helping people buy and sell their dream homes - and I'm equally passionate about helping them look and feel their best.”Franchisor Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is undergoing rapid expansion for its unique service model, brand recognition and full-service offering. The salon was established in 2014 by twin sisters Jenn and Jamie Dunn - the“Moxie Twins.” After gaining experience as stylists at leading beauty salons in the New York tri-state area, the twins realized their vision for an all-inclusive salon that offers luxury hair care and beauty services accessible to everyone. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has established itself as a premier brand by providing a unique, A-list celebrity salon experience. Sparta-area residents will be able to book premium cut and color services, signature blowouts, extensions, makeovers and beauty packages at an affordable price point.“We're thrilled to welcome Sparta - and Vincenza - to the Moxie family,” says Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Co-founder Jamie Dunn.“Our mission has always been to empower customers to look great and feel more confident, and we're excited to bring exceptional salon services to this vibrant community. We look forward to making the new location a place where clients can relax, recharge and leave feeling refreshed and transformed.”Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar – the Ultimate Full-Service SalonNow celebrating more than10 years in business, Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has 36+ locations open or in development and 90+ in the planning stage. The franchisor offers a turnkey solution for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the $52.2 billion hair salon industry, with comprehensive guidance on stylist training; operational, back-end and IT support; digital marketing tools; and exclusive retail sales of“Get Moxified” beauty products. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is positioned to be a formidable industry presence by providing superior service, better value and an unparalleled customer experience. For more information about individual or multi-unit franchise opportunities, visit moxiesalonandbeautybar/franchise.

