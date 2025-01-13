Embassy To Reopen In Syria Very Soon: Kuwaiti FM
1/13/2025 7:12:55 PM
QNA
Kuwait: Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya revealed on Monday that the Kuwaiti Embassy in Syria would be re-opened "very soon".
According to Kuwait news agency (KUNA), Al-Yahya made the statement to reporters pointing that there are ongoing preparations to visit Lebanon. He reiterated Kuwait's supportive position to the Syrian people.
On March 15, 2012, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs closed its embassy Damascus in harmony with the GCC States' position and due to deteriorating security conditions in Syria.
