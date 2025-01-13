War Update: 155 Clashes On Frontline, Intense Fighting In Pokrovsk, Kursk Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 155 combat clashes on the frontline. The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors, where the enemy is focusing its main offensive efforts.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on , providing an operational update as of 22:00 on Monday, January 13, according to Ukrinform.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to repel the pressure of the occupying forces... Today, the state launched 41 airstrikes, dropping 62 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the invaders used 684 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,730 attacks on our troops' positions and settlements,” the report stated.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian forces launched two assaults near Vovchansk, which were repelled.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions twice near Lozova and Dvorichna; one clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces carried out 15 attacks near Novoserhiivka, Zelenyi Hai, Shyikivka, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Zarichne, and Terny. Two engagements are still underway.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults near Bilohorivka, with one battle continuing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian units repelled 11 attacks near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky; three clashes are ongoing.

In the T oretsk sector , the Ukrainian forces defended against 16 attacks in the areas of Bila Hora, Krymske, and Toretsk. Thirteen assaults were halted, and three battles are still active.

In the Pokrovsk sector , throughout the day, the aggressor launched 74 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Baranivka, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Tarasivka, Nova Poltava, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Promin, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novovasylivka, Uspenivka, Petropavlivka, Novoandriivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne, and Yantarne. Five clashes are still ongoing.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the Russian forces lost 218 soldiers (killed and wounded) in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed two vehicles, a motorcycle, and inflicted significant damage on a multiple-launch rocket system and artillery piece.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assaults near Rozlyv, Vremivka, Rozdolne, Kostiantynopil, and Neskuchne.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue operations in Russia's Kursk region , where they successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks.

Recognition is extended to the soldiers of the following units for their outstanding performance in holding the lines and inflicting significant losses on the enemy: 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol, 406th Separate Artillery Brigade named after General-Chorąży Oleksii Almazov, 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade, 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade, 38th Separate Marine Brigade. These units continue to demonstrate resilience and effectiveness on the battlefield.

As Reported by Ukrinform, in Ukraine's border regions adjacent to Russia, attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate have been recorded.