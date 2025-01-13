Ukrainian Strikes Could Affect Russia's Ability To Conduct Military Operations In Donetsk Region - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces' strikes on Russian command posts in the Donetsk region are likely intended to complicate their command and control on the battlefield.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

“Ukrainian strikes on tactical command posts and positions located near the frontline, such as the strike against Novohrodivka, are likely intended to disrupt Russian tactical activity and directly complicate Russian command and control (C2) on the battlefield,” the report says.

It is noted that Ukrainian strikes against main command posts further in the Russian rear, such as the January 8 strike on the Russian 8th CAA post, are likely aimed at degrading broader Russian logistics and operational planning efforts.

The analysts believe this could have impacts on Russia's ability to conduct its military operations in western Donetsk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a command post of Russia's

8th Guards Combined Arms Army, located in the city of Khartsyzsk, Donetsk region.

On January 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a command post of Russia's 3rd Army Corps in the temporarily occupied city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region.

Photo: Ukraine's General Staff