Patient Reported Outcomes For GRAIL's Galleri® Multi-Cancer Early Detection Blood Test Published In Lancet Oncology

Analysis of Patient Reported Outcomes From PATHFINDER Indicate Minimal Patient Distress Associated with Multi-Cancer Early Detection Testing

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAIL, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAL ) a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, today announced that patient-reported outcomes (PRO) assessing patient perspectives from the PATHFINDER study were published in Lancet Oncology. The PATHFINDER study included secondary and exploratory outcomes with the objective of assessing PRO and perceptions of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing.

PRO assessment was conducted for eligible PATHFINDER study participants with either a cancer signal detected (CSD) or no cancer signal detected (NCSD) over a 12-month follow-up period. In the PATHFINDER study, general anxiety, distress and uncertainty after results disclosure, health-related quality of life, satisfaction with the Galleri® test, and intent towards guideline-recommended screening and repeat MCED testing were assessed.

Three instruments used to assess PRO included an adapted Multidimensional Impact of Cancer Risk Assessment (MICRA) for distress, uncertainty and positive experience at MCED test result disclosure, PRO Measurement Information System (PROMIS) Anxiety short-form for anxiety symptoms, the Short Form 12-Item Health Survey (SF-12v2) for health-related quality of life, and a satisfaction questionnaire.

"Previous studies have shown that there is a temporary increase in anxiety symptoms after cancer screening, particularly for those with a test result indicating they may have cancer," said Lincoln Nadauld, MD, lead author of the study and was vice president, chief of Precision Health & Academics at Intermountain Health during the PATHFINDER study and currently CEO at Culmination Bio, Inc. "PRO results in the PATHFINDER study were consistent with other studies and showed the transient nature of the anxiety increase coupled with satisfaction with the screening and commitment to continue their standard screenings along with MCED testing. These encouraging results indicate that MCED could be a valuable tool for early detection with minimal distress for patients."

Overall the study demonstrated minimal patient distress associated with MCED testing. Most participants with a NCSD result responded that they were "relieved about my test result." The negative patient-reported impacts associated with a CSD test result were small and returned to baseline within 12 months. High overall satisfaction with the MCED test was reported across participant groups regardless of signal detection status and eventual diagnosis. Most participants reported they were "likely"/"very likely" to adhere to future guideline recommended screening tests as recommended by their healthcare provider.

"As the pioneer in multi-cancer early detection, GRAIL is committed to not only evaluating the performance of the Galleri test but also the impact of MCED screening on patients," said Eric Klein, MD, Distinguished Scientist at GRAIL and co-author on the study. "Collecting participant perspectives and appropriately supporting recipients of cancer screening may improve adherence rates and early detection. The patient-reported outcome findings from the PATHFINDER study suggest MCED testing is associated with a high level of satisfaction."

