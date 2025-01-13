(MENAFN- Chainwire) Wilmington, Delaware, January 13th, 2025, Chainwire

AI agents have rapidly gained attention in the space in recent months. Following the rise of TruthTerminal as the first widely recognized AI agent, the agent-tracking cookie.fun currently monitors 996 active AI agents. However, Ahad, Founder of Moemate, projects that the number of AI agents will grow into the billions, with platforms like Moemate playing a central role in their development.

While several multi-billion-dollar ecosystems such as ai16z and Virtuals have emerged over the past three months, these frameworks primarily target developers. Moemate differentiates itself by providing a platform where both technical and non-technical users can create highly capable AI agents. One such agent, Nebula ($Moe), has gained significant recognition as an internet celebrity.

Moemate enables anyone to create and operate sophisticated AI agents without technical expertise. Moemate agents feature advanced capabilities including the ability to see the screen or through the camera, cross-platform presence across X / Telegram / Discord, integration with AR/VR and video games, with ever-increasing on-chain and off-chain skills like trading and using other applications. The platform focuses on entertainment and media, allowing users to build engaging AI personalities and content, and for businesses to build on top of.

The AI agents currently showcased in the market often face limitations, including a lack of contextual understanding and accessibility, as they generally require advanced technical expertise to develop.

Moemate provides tools for both non-technical creators and experienced developers to design AI agents capable of enhancing applications in entertainment, media, creativity, and productivity. These agents can function as virtual assistants, companions, and internet personalities, with features that include AR/VR interaction and gaming capabilities.

Since launching in October 2023, Moemate has achieved:



6 million+ users with 30+ minutes daily engagement

500,000+ community-created agents

Recognition from TechCrunch and a16z Proven infrastructure for building and scaling AI agents

The $MATES token offers unique benefits:



Airdrops from all graduating agent tokens

Access to curated Moemate launches Participation in the platform's growing AI agent ecosystem

The team has also announced“Agent Dojo” in partnership with KIPprotocol and AethirCloud, which is going to be an incubator of Moemate's own flagship agents as well as agents created in partnerships with other projects.

$Mates is launching on 14th Jan, on Solana, with a community launch.

About Moemate

Moemate is a platform designed to empower both technical and non-technical users to create and manage advanced AI agents. The platform offers tools for building AI-driven personalities capable of functioning across social platforms, AR/VR environments, and gaming ecosystems. With a focus on entertainment, media, and productivity applications, Moemate provides a scalable infrastructure for creators and businesses to develop innovative AI-powered experiences.

