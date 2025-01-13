New Veteran Training Opportunities Available For Roadway Construction And Infrastructure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas and Statewide Workforce Development-Florida Department of are teaming up to offer two training bootcamps that will equip local veterans for careers in roadway and infrastructure.Hillsborough County:Dates: Tuesday, January 14th – Thursday, January 16thTime: 9:00 AM – NoonLocation: CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas, Tampa Center, 9215 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612Contact: Raleigh Sullivan, (813) 296-2505 or ...Pinellas County:Dates: Tuesday, January 28th – Thursday, January 30thTime: 9:00 AM – NoonLocation: St. Petersburg College EpiCenter, 13805 58th Street North, Clearwater, FL 33760Contact: Oscar Colon, (727) 608-2462 or ...Each three-day workshop will connect veterans to careers in road and bridge construction with tours of an FDOT contractor facility, training focused on OSHA, heavy equipment, and flagger construction-related positions, and a veterans hiring event including guaranteed interviews to all participants and potential same-day job offers.All participants must come ready to be hired – last year 90 percent of the program's participants gained employment directly from their participation in the program.“Florida's road and bridge construction industry offers fields for every level of experience, background, and area of interest. We are excited for this opportunity to connect our veterans with so many different career paths to explore, all to ensure a safe and efficient transportation system,” said FDOT District 7 Secretary David Gwynn.“We take pride in the dedicated service we provide to veterans as they search for a career in the civilian workforce. These roadway construction training bootcamps connect veterans with jobs in a booming industry with opportunities for growth and advancement,” said Jason Druding, Vice President of business services for CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas.The signing of Gov. DeSantis' Freedom First Budget in June 2023 made record investments in Florida's transportation infrastructure, with $12.6 billion in funding for statewide transportation projects for FDOT's current five-year work plan.The Florida Department of Transportation is projected to create thousands of new design, construction, and maintenance of transportation infrastructure jobs over the next ten years.The program is free to participating veterans. Please register with CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas and with EmployFlorida to attend. View the event flyer here.About CareerSource Hillsborough PinellasEffective July 1, 2024, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the designated local workforce development board serving Hillsborough County and Pinellas County. CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by a consortium of Chief Local Elected Officials (CLEOs) from each county commission.CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. All voice telephone numbers listed may be reached by persons using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711.CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the direct service provider for various workforce programs which are supported by the U.S. Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and other agencies as part of awards totaling $39,085,000 with 96% federally funded (Updated annually, as of August 2024).

Lauren Steif Tucker/Hall

Tucker Hall

+1 561-644-3709

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.