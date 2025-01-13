Respondhealth Collaborates With Microsoft To Advance AI-Powered Real-World Health Intelligence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RespondHealth will immediately launch its first Knowledge Graph (KG) solution, a GLP-1 KG integrating Azure OpenAI Service. This demonstration product, curated from a dataset of patients using injectable GLP-1 therapies, showcases the scalability and art-of-the-possible. In addition to Azure OpenAI Service, GLP-1 KG leverages other advanced Azure AI solutions including large language models (LLMs) to democratize data and enable clinical, medical, and commercial teams to seamlessly explore vast datasets through conversational, plain-language interactions. With traditional data processing complexities now self-contained within GLP-1 KG, this user-friendly interface simplifies robust statistical analysis and introduces neuro-symbolic reasoning to surface insights.

AI-Driven Innovation in Real-World Evidence

RespondHealth's KG solution represents a new frontier in healthcare analytics. Built on continuously refreshed Electronic Health Record (EHR) data, the platform integrates both structured and unstructured records, including billing records, clinical notes, lab and imaging data, to deliver a comprehensive view of clinical insights. Through a combination of machine learning and symbolic logic, the system identifies patterns, treatment pathways, and complex relationships within datasets to deliver deeper and more precise analyses. By automating analytics, RespondHealth's KGs will rapidly surface insights on pharmaceutical efficacy, patient outcomes, and treatment trends. The platform's scalability ensures that HLS organizations can seamlessly integrate and analyze alongside their own diverse datasets, all through a convenient subscription model.

"Our integration with Microsoft empowers RespondHealth to deliver tailored, AI-driven analytics that meet the specific needs of any therapy for any client," said Vicki Seyfert-Margolis, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of RespondHealth. "Rather than relying on generic, out-of-the-box models, we create custom tools to tackle today's challenges and embrace future AI advancements. Microsoft Azure, with its secure, scalable platform, provides the foundation we need to deliver these innovations at scale, driving meaningful progress in healthcare analytics and patient outcomes."

RespondHealth: Driving Transformation with Microsoft

The collaboration between RespondHealth and Microsoft enables broader access to tools and datasets that empower healthcare stakeholders to make informed, evidence-based decisions.

"RespondHealth's integration of Azure OpenAI Service and other collocated advanced Azure solutions demonstrates how data-driven Digital Natives can transform healthcare," said Jason Graefe, Corporate Vice President of ISV & Digital Natives at Microsoft Corp. "Microsoft Azure offers a secure and scalable foundation for RespondHealth to develop its analytics platform, providing insights to enhance patient outcomes. With advancements in AI, the platform can now leverage machine learning algorithms to predict patient trends, personalize treatment plans, and improve overall healthcare management."

About RespondHealth

RespondHealth, bridges the gap between clinical trials and real-world healthcare by transforming complex datasets into actionable intelligence. Guided by a vision to improve care for every patient and advance research for every disease, we develop AI-powered solutions that empower healthcare leaders to make informed decisions.

Our unique blend of expertise in healthcare, epidemiology, advanced analytics, and AI, paired with a collaborative culture, enables us to tackle complex challenges and build tools addressing critical needs in patient care and innovation.

Advances in AI have opened doors to possibilities that were once out of reach, and we embrace these advancements to continually refine and expand our capabilities. With access to one of the largest real-world health data lakes, we design solutions that harness the latest technology to further our mission. While we are proud of what we have achieved, we are equally energized by what lies ahead. Each new development in AI inspires us to create tools that advance healthcare innovation.

SOURCE RespondHealth