Skanska's Downtown Houston Norton Rose Fulbright Office Tower Earns WELL Platinum Sustainable Certification

View from Discovery Green Park

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Skanska , a global leader in development and construction, today announced that its Norton Rose Fulbright Tower (formerly 1550 On the Green) in Downtown Houston has been awarded WELL Core & Shell CertificationTM at the Platinum level by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The prestigious distinction was designated through IWBI's WELL Building Standard (WELL), which is the premier building standard to focus on enhancing people's and wellness through the buildings where individuals live, work and play. According to IWBI's online database, Norton Rose Fulbright Tower is one of only four projects in Houston, nine in Texas and less than a hundred across the country which are currently certified as WELL Platinum.The 28-story, Class A trophy tower – designed by the visionary architects at Bjarke Ingels Group – is highlighted by a striking side core. A rare building fixture across Houston's commercial landscape the design element allows for a host of sustainability-forward benefits including panoramic views of one of the city's crown jewel green spaces – Discovery Green – more natural light than traditional floor plates, more efficient floorplates overall and natural light in the first-floor elevator lobby and the tower's restorooms, among others. Now over 50% leased, NRF Tower recently celebrated the opening of its first ground level retail tenant, Tenfold Coffee.Created through seven years of rigorous research and development working with leading physicians, scientists and industry professionals, WELL is a performance-based certification system that marries best practices in design and construction with evidence-based scientific research. Skanksa's Discovery Green high-rise, renamed the Norton Rose Fulbright Tower at 1550 Lamar in 2024, earned the distinction based on seven categories of building performance – Air, Water, Light, Nourishment, Fitness, Comfort and Mind – and achieved a Platinum-level rating."On behalf of the Skanska development team, we thank IWBI for awarding Norton Rose Fulbright Tower the WELL Core & Shell Platinum certification. This achievement underscores Skanska's commitment to advancing sustainable design and elevating the built environment. We are proud to contribute to a future where buildings serve as catalysts for enriching lives and their surroundings," said Brandon Hendricks, manager for Skanska USA Commercial Development in Houston.“The achievement of Skanska's Norton Rose Fulbright Tower in earning WELL Core & Shell Platinum certification is a testament to the developer's singular commitment to designing not just for efficiency, but also for the health, welfare and productivity of the building's current and future tenants. The rare designation helps to further cement the building as one of the most desirable commercial properties found within Houston's multiple office sub-markets,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO of Green Building Certification, Inc.WELL is grounded in a body of evidence-based research that explores the connection between the buildings where individuals spend approximately 90 percent of their time, as well as the health and wellness impacts on the people inside said buildings. To be awarded WELL Core & Shell Certification by IWBI, Norton Rose Fulbright Tower underwent rigorous testing and a final evaluation carried out by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), which is the third-party certification body for WELL, to ensure it met all WELL Core & Shell Certification performance requirements.For additional information, please contact:Stuart Rosenberg, Public Content, 713.524.2800, ...Jonathan Babin, Public Content, 713.524.2800, ...Alicia Jones, Skanska, 703.835.2762, ...About SkanskaSkanska uses knowledge & foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. More than 135 years in the making, we're one of the world's largest development and construction companies. We operate in select markets throughout the Nordics, Europe and the United States. Skanska in the U.S. is headquartered in New York City with 28 offices around the country. In 2023, construction in the U.S. generated $7.1 billion in revenue, and as a developer in the U.S., Skanska has invested a total of $4.6 billion in commercial and multi-family projects. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 6,500 teammates in the U.S. and 27,000 globally, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

