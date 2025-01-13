Gulmarg Has Become Winter Sports Capital Of India: PM Modi

Modi was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a strategic 6.4-km tunnel here constructed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, which will make resort Sonamarg accessible throughout the year.

“Gulmarg has become the winter games capital of India, having hosted four Khelo India Winter Games, with the fifth edition starting next month,” the prime minister said after inaugurating the Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district.

Highlighting opportunities in sports for youth in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister mentioned the first international marathon held in Srinagar a few months ago.

Modi also recalled the video of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah participating in the marathon and their enthusiastic discussion about it during a meeting in Delhi.

Asserting that it was truly a new era of Jammu and Kashmir's history, Modi said an international cricket league was held in the region after forty years, besides car racing scenes around the beautiful Dal Lake.

Over the past two years, the prime minister noted that 2,500 athletes from across the country have participated in various sports tournaments in Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the establishment of over 90 Khelo India centres in the region, providing training to 4,500 local youth.

