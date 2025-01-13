Gulmarg Has Become Winter Sports Capital Of India: PM Modi
Date
1/13/2025 3:14:14 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Sonamarg- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Jammu and Kashmir's skiing resort Gulmarg, which is preparing to host the fifth edition of Khelo India Winter Games, has become the winter sports capital of the country.
Modi was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a strategic 6.4-km tunnel here constructed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, which will make tourist resort Sonamarg accessible throughout the year.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Gulmarg has become the winter games capital of India, having hosted four Khelo India Winter Games, with the fifth edition starting next month,” the prime minister said after inaugurating the Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district.
ADVERTISEMENT
Highlighting opportunities in sports for youth in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister mentioned the first international marathon held in Srinagar a few months ago.
Modi also recalled the video of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah participating in the marathon and their enthusiastic discussion about it during a meeting in Delhi.
Read Also
'Yeh Modi Hai, Wada Karta Hai Toh Nibhata Hai'
PM Opens Z-Morh
Asserting that it was truly a new era of Jammu and Kashmir's history, Modi said an international cricket league was held in the region after forty years, besides car racing scenes around the beautiful Dal Lake.
Over the past two years, the prime minister noted that 2,500 athletes from across the country have participated in various sports tournaments in Jammu and Kashmir.
He highlighted the establishment of over 90 Khelo India centres in the region, providing training to 4,500 local youth.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13012025000215011059ID1109086041
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.