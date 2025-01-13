A New Study Has Found Fluoride Is Linked To Lower IQ In Children. Here's Why You Shouldn't Worry

Author: Loc Do

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Fluoride is a common natural element found in water, soil, rocks and food. For the past several decades, fluoride has also been a cornerstone of dentistry and public , owing to its ability to protect against tooth decay.

Water fluoridation is a population-based program where a precise, small amount of fluoride is added to public drinking water systems. Water fluoridation began in Australia in the 1950s . Today more than 90% of Australia's population has access to fluoridated tap water.

But a recently published review found higher fluoride exposure is linked to lower intelligence quotient (IQ) in children. So how can we interpret the results?

Much of the data analysed in this review is poor quality. Overall, the findings don't give us reason to be concerned about the fluoride levels in our water supplies.

Not a new controversy

Tooth decay (also known as caries or cavities) can have negative effects on dental health, overall health and quality of life . Fluoride strengthens our teeth , making them more resistant to decay. There is scientific consensus water fluoridation is a safe, effective and equitable way to improve oral health.

Nonetheless, water fluoridation has historically been somewhat controversial.

A potential link between fluoride and IQ (and cognitive function more broadly) has been a contentious topic for more than a decade . This started with reports from studies in China and India.

But it's important to note these studies were limited by poor methodology, and water in these countries had high levels of natural fluoride when the studies were conducted – many times higher than the levels recommended for water fluoridation programs. Also, the studies did not control for other contaminants in the water supply.

Recent reviews focusing on the level of fluoride used in water fluoridation have concluded fluoride is not linked to lower IQ.

Despite this, some have continued to raise concerns . The United States National Toxicology Program conducted a review of the potential link. However, this review did not pass the quality assessment by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine due to significant limitations in the conduct of the review.

The authors followed through with their study and published it as an independent publication in the journal JAMA Paediatrics last week. This is the study which has been generating media attention in recent days.

What the study did

This study was a systematic review and meta-analysis, where the researchers evaluated 74 studies from different parts of the world.

A total of 52 studies were rated as having a high risk of bias, and 64 were cross-sectional studies, which often can't provide evidence of causal relationship.

Most of the studies were conducted in developing countries, such as China (45), India (12), Iran (4), Mexico (4) and Pakistan (2). Only a few studies were conducted in developed countries with established public water systems, where regular monitoring and treatment of drinking water ensures it's free from contaminants.

The vast majority of studies were conducted in populations with high to very high levels of natural fluoride and without water fluoridation programs, where fluoride levels are controlled within recommended levels.

The study concluded there was an inverse association between fluoride levels and IQ in children. This means those children who had a higher intake of fluoride had lower IQ scores than their counterparts.

Water fluoridation programs reduce the occurrence of cavities. Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock

Limitations to consider

While this review combined many studies, there are several limitations that cast serious doubt over its conclusion. Scientists immediately raised concerns about the quality of the review, including in a linked editorial published in JAMA.

The low quality of the majority of included studies is a major concern, rendering the quality of the review equally low. Importantly, most studies were not relevant to the recommended levels of fluoride in water fluoridation programs.

Several included studies from countries with controlled public water systems (Canada, New Zealand, Taiwan) showed no negative effects. Other recent studies from comparable populations (such as Spain and Denmark ) also have not shown any negative effect of fluoride on IQ, but they were not included in the meta-analysis.

For context, the review found there was no significant association with IQ when fluoride was measured at less than 1.5mg per litre in water. In Australia, the recommended levels of fluoride in public water supplies range from 0.6 to 1.1 mg/L .

Also, the primary outcome, IQ score, is difficult to collect . Most included studies varied widely on the methods used to collect IQ data and did not specify their focus on ensuring reliable and consistent IQ data. Though this is a challenge in most research on this topic, the significant variations between studies in this review raise further doubts about the combined results.

No cause for alarm

Although no Australian studies were included in the review, Australia has its own studies investigating a potential link between fluoride exposure in early childhood and child development.

I've been involved in population-based longitudinal studies investigating a link between fluoride and child behavioural development and executive functioning and between fluoride and IQ . The IQ data in the second study were collected by qualified, trained psychologists – and calibrated against a senior psychologist – to ensure quality and consistency. Both studies have provided strong evidence fluoride exposure in Australia does not negatively impact child development.

This new review is not a reason to be concerned about fluoride levels in Australia and other developed countries with water fluoridation programs. Fluoride remains important in maintaining the public's dental health, particularly that of more vulnerable groups.

That said, high and uncontrolled levels of fluoride in water supplies in less developed countries warrant attention. There are programs underway in a range of countries to reduce natural fluoride to the recommended level.