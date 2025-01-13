Los Angeles Fire Sparks Reflection: Nature's Wrath And Divine Reminders

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, wildfires, and pandemics-some are the consequences of global warming, others are divine reminders of the ultimate power of Allah, while some serve as His wrath. Mighty civilizations like Aad, Thamud, and Bani Israel, despite their advanced skills and dominance, were wiped off the face of the earth by mere natural calamities, leaving behind ruins as a testament to their former glory.

In Pakistan and other parts of the world, natural disasters strike frequently. In third-world countries, wealthy rulers often shield themselves while leaving the masses to face devastation. Expressions of regret and condolences, coupled with statements like, "Everyone meets their end at their appointed time," seem to fulfill their duty. On the contrary, when disasters strike the United States-be it an earthquake, flood, pandemic, tsunami, or wildfire-the government prioritizes public safety. Even at the slightest alarm, areas are evacuated, and residents are relocated to safer grounds. Insurance covers the loss of homes, vehicles, and possessions, allowing for quicker recovery.

In stark contrast, aid from other states for affected regions in developed nations is directed solely toward rehabilitation efforts, not the personal luxuries of those in power. This enables entire cities to bounce back within months. For instance, when wildfires engulfed Los Angeles forests, authorities swiftly issued evacuation orders due to the risk of strong winds spreading the blaze. However, evacuating 3.821 million residents and arranging their shelter was no small feat, even for a superpower like the U.S. Despite their advanced technology, no system exists to alter the course of natural disasters. The wildfire ultimately scorched 27,000 acres, though, fortunately, only 24 lives were lost-primarily due to delayed evacuation.

As a Punjabi saying goes, "Rejoicing in an enemy's downfall is unwise, as misfortune can strike friends too." While I harbor no joy over the devastation in Los Angeles, a sly satisfaction arises in witnessing nature humbling a nation that often assumes god-like control, especially over Muslims and Palestinians. Perhaps enduring a few days under the open sky in small tents will give Americans a glimpse of the suffering endured by Palestinians and prompt them to pressure their government to end its support for Israel's actions.

May Allah protect people worldwide from disasters and hardships!