India Summons Bangladesh Envoy, Conveys Position On Border Fencing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- India summoned on Monday Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner to the country Md. Nural Islam to convey its stand on border fencing.

The Indian of External Affairs said in a statement that Nural Islam was summoned and conveyed New Delhi's position with security measures at the border, including on fencing.

The ministry said that India observed all protocols and agreements between the two and between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh.

"India reiterated its commitment to ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking. Barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices and cattle fences are measures for securing the border," the statement said.

New Delhi also conveyed its expectation that Dhaka will implement all earlier understandings and that there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes.

The development came a day after Bangladesh expressed its deep concern over the border fencing after summoning Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma at foreign ministry in Dhaka.

Relations with India deteriorated after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government was ousted following massive protests in August 2024 and her subsequent fleeing to India. (end)

atk







MENAFN13012025000071011013ID1109085955