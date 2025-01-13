(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Honda Civic Hybrid Named 2025 North American Car of the Year, Making Civic the Most Honored Model in the History of the Award - Civic nameplate wins North American Car of the Year for a record 4th time

- New Civic hybrid honored for sporty design, class-leading safety performance, excellent driving dynamics and fun-to-drive personality

- Civic hybrid plays a key role in the Honda electrification strategy, expected to represent 40% of Civic sales this year

Detroit, Michigan, Jan 13, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - The new Honda Civic hybrid, the electrified variant of America's most popular compact car, has been honored with the prestigious

2025 North American Car of the Year TM

award. It's a record-setting fourth win for the Honda Civic, which has won more

NACOTY honors than any other nameplate in the over 30-year history of the award.



The win also marks the second honor for the 11th-generation Civic and the seventh time a Honda vehicle has received a North American Car or Truck of the YearTM

award – Honda Civic (2006, 2016, 2022 and 2025), Honda Ridgeline (2006 and 2017) and Honda Accord (2018).

"We are honored to have leading automotive journalists select the Honda Civic hybrid as the North American Car of the YearTM,” said Jessika Laudermilk, assistant vice president of Honda Auto Sales. "Our fun-to-drive hybrid-electric models are a key part of our Honda electrification strategy, and sales of the new

Civic

hybrid will ultimately represent about 40% of Civic sales."

The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the YearTM

awards honor excellence in innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction and value. Initiated in 1994, vehicles are judged by 50 professional automotive journalists from the United States and Canada who work for independent magazines, television, radio, newspapers, and industry websites.



2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

Positioned at the top of the refreshed 2025 Honda Civic lineup, the new Civic hybrid, offered for the first time as either a sedan or hatchback, combines the fun-to-drive spirit of Civic with the award-winning Honda two-motor hybrid-electric system.

With a combined 200 horsepower and an impressive 232 lb.-ft. of torque, the new Civic Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid are the most powerful non-Type R Civics ever. Featuring two large and powerful electric motors, the

Honda two-motor hybrid system

gives Civic hybrid quick, effortless acceleration with outstanding EPA fuel economy ratings – including a 50-mpg city rating for Civic Sedan Sport and Sport Touring hybrids1.

To further amplify the legendary fun-to-drive spirit and class-leading ride comfort of Civic, the ride and handling dynamics have been optimized with unique spring and damper tuning, and a special tire developed for Civic hybrid. Hybrid-electric trims also enjoy the highest levels of cabin quietness and ride comfort in the Civic lineup, with a robust noise reduction package that includes Active Noise Control on all hybrids, and wheel resonators on Sport Touring.

Civic is the longest-running Honda automotive nameplate and one of the top three best-selling passenger cars in America over the past 52 years2. Honda has sold over 15 million Civics in North America since 1973, and the 11th-generation Civic is an unparalleled success. Serving as the gateway to the Honda brand, it's America's most popular vehicle with not only Gen Z buyers, but also first-time new car buyers as well as multicultural customers3.



Honda Two-Motor Hybrid System

Honda is celebrating 25 years of hybrid sales in America. Honda began sales of the first-generation Honda Insight, America's first mass-production hybrid-electric passenger vehicle, in December of 1999.

The

new fourth-generation Honda two-motor hybrid system

that powers Civic hybrid models maximizes efficiency without compromising dynamic performance or passenger and cargo space to deliver a sportier and more pleasant driving experience with exceptional fuel economy ratings.

Variants of the two-motor hybrid system are also available in the

Honda Accord

and

CR-V

and represent more than 50% of Accord and CR-V sales.

Praised for its power, efficiency and refinement by the editors at WardsAuto, the Honda two-motor hybrid system

powering the 2025 Honda Civic Sedan and Hatchback received a

"Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems" award . This was the second year in a row the Honda hybrid-electric powertrain has received this prestigious honor.

Hybrid-electric System Made in Ohio

The new fourth-generation Honda two-motor hybrid-electric power unit is built* by associates at the Honda Transmission Plant in Ohio. It is paired with an all-new 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine made at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio. All major components in the engine have been redesigned and improved including the block, which now features stronger main bearing caps, cylinder head, crank, connecting rods and camshafts. These components are manufactured at the Anna Engine Plant for the first time, improving production efficiencies and increasing capacity.

Honda Civic Manufacturing

Honda has produced* nearly 12 million Civics in North America, including more than five million in the United States, accounting for more than a quarter of Honda vehicle production in the region since Honda began making cars in America in 1982. The 11th-generation Civic continues to build on that legacy with production* of the Civic Sedan in Alliston, Ontario, Canada, and Civic Hatchback at the company's Greensburg, Indiana plant. Both plants produce Civic hybrid models.

*using domestic and globally-sourced parts

Learn more about the Honda Civic hybrid

here .

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport, Prologue and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup, and the Odyssey minivan. The Honda electrified vehicle lineup, representing more than a quarter of total sales in 2024, includes the all-electric Prologue SUV, hybrid-electric Accord, CR-V, and Civic, and Fuel-Cell-electric CR-V e:FCEV, with a hybrid Prelude set to join the lineup in late 2025.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2023, more than 99% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with about two-thirds made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the

Digital FactBook .



Source: Wards Intelligence cumulative U.S. light vehicle sales among passenger cars, 1974-2023CY.

(1) 2025 Civic Hybrid EPA fuel economy ratings (City/Highway/Combined): Sedan: 50/47/49; Hatchback: 50/45/48; Use for comparison purposes only; your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition and other factors.

(2) Based on total sales data from WardsAuto and Sales Flash 1973-2024CYTD October

(3) Based on Strategic Vision's New Vehicle Experience Study 2021-2023.





